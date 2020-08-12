Community Behavioral Health Announces Virtudent as Teledentistry Solution

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtudent, Inc. ( www.virtudent.com ), the leading provider of on-site and virtual teledentistry services for employers, announced that it has been chosen by Community Behavioral Health (CBH) to provide teledentistry services to CBH's employees. With over 500 employees, CBH originally partnered with Virtudent to offer on-site preventive dental exams for employees. With the onset of COVID-19 and employees more limited in their access to dental resources, CBH added virtual care coordination and teledentistry services through Virtudent Connect.

"At CBH, we strive to offer excellent employee benefits. Partnering with Virtudent to provide teledentistry services through Virtudent Connect allows for greater access to dental services for employees that may have encountered challenges due to COVID-19-related constraints and concerns," said Leslie Edwards, CBH's Manager of Employee Benefits and Wellness Programs.

CBH is joining more than 250 companies in making Virtudent's dental solutions more accessible and convenient for employees. Catherine Jonash, Virtudent's Vice President of Customer Success, stated: "With all the changes that employees are facing amidst the COVID-19 crisis, it is exciting to see that organizations such as CBH are keeping overall employee health and wellness at the center. CBH is truly committed to making oral health resources accessible to its employees no matter where they are, and Virtudent is excited to be a partner in delivering high-quality care to those in need."

About Virtudent

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Virtudent is changing the face of dental healthcare delivery. They offer teledentistry services and on-site preventive dental care to partner organizations. Through partnerships with hundreds of top employers, including Dunkin' Brands, Microsoft, and Wayfair, they have saved their clients tens of thousands of employee work hours. For more information, visit www.virtudent.com .

About Community Behavioral Health

CBH is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) corporation contracted by the City of Philadelphia's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services (DBHIDS) to manage the delivery of behavioral health services for Medicaid recipients of Philadelphia County. Services are delivered in accordance with Pennsylvania's HealthChoices Program, which is administered through Pennsylvania's Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS). CBH authorizes payment for a wide variety of mental health and substance use services and aims to support the overall health and wellness of Philadelphians across all domains. For more information about CBH, visit cbhphilly.org .

SOURCE Virtudent

