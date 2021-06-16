Community Brands Adds MobileCause to Its Suite of Fundraising Tools

Community Brands today announced its acquisition of MobileCause, a premier comprehensive digital fundraising platform. Tweet this

"Adding MobileCause into our dynamic portfolio will provide a new take on digital philanthropy and truly advance fundraising efforts for nonprofits and schools, regardless of their sophistication level," said Bethany Little, managing director at Community Brands. "Forward-thinking organizations will benefit from the effortless fundraising tools that embrace modern communication channels -- mobile, text, social, and streaming -- while web and email are table stakes. I am also particularly thrilled to expand the reach of MobileCause campaign experts who worked with nonprofits during the pandemic with substantially increased year-over-year results!"

MobileCause makes fundraising fast and easy through intuitive tools such as online and mobile-ready donation forms, highly configurable campaign pages, text-to-donate, peer-to-peer and social fundraising, reporting, CRM integrations, and more. MobileCause integrates with Diamond Mind, a Community Brands online payment platform for K-12 schools which will bring added benefits to current Diamond Mind customers who chose MobileCause. And, matched with expert one-on-one strategy, organizations can take the guesswork out of fundraising and quickly improve their results like never before.

Little added, "Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned a lot about how to adapt and modernize our solutions to actually inspire more giving. Many of the shifts made over the last year will continue into the foreseeable future, especially as people engage in both the physical and virtual worlds. MobileCause is an ideal strategic partner to shepherd organizations into an exciting new approach to fundraising."

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MobileCause

MobileCause helps nonprofits attract more donors and inspire giving with its fundraising and donor engagement software and digital fundraising services. Offering a full suite of fundraising software solutions, including online giving, virtual event and event fundraising, peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns, text-to-give and mobile messaging. MobileCause is the trusted partner of thousands of nonprofits looking to scale their fundraising quickly and efficiently, without paying any transaction fees. To learn more, visit mobilecause.com.

