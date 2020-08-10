Community Brands Announces NetForum Enterprise Cloud, a New Version of NetForum Enterprise Built for Microsoft Azure Cloud Services

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of software solutions for associations and nonprofits, today announced the upcoming release of NetForum Enterprise Cloud, a new version of the NetForum Enterprise association management software (AMS) built for Microsoft Azure Cloud Services. NetForum Enterprise is a configurable AMS for mid-to-large sized associations and nonprofits. NetForum Enterprise Cloud will give new and existing NetForum Enterprise clients another hosting option, which includes all of the industry-leading features available in NetForum Enterprise, plus the added benefits of Microsoft Azure Cloud Services.

"Associations choose NetForum Enterprise because of its robust features and high degree of flexibility," said Houman Adabi, General Manager, NetForum Enterprise. "The introduction of NetForum Enterprise Cloud offers customers the extended scalability and power of Microsoft Azure Cloud Services for serving the evolving needs of their constituents."

NetForum Enterprise Cloud benefits include:

Convenience – The Community Brands team manages the NetForum Enterprise Cloud environment, removing the burden of maintaining hardware and software updates.

– The Community Brands team manages the NetForum Enterprise Cloud environment, removing the burden of maintaining hardware and software updates. Scalability – Clients are able to leverage auto-scaling within Microsoft Azure's Cloud Services infrastructure to seamlessly scale servers up or down depending on organizational demand and computing needs.

– Clients are able to leverage auto-scaling within Microsoft Azure's Cloud Services infrastructure to seamlessly scale servers up or down depending on organizational demand and computing needs. Security and reliability – NetForum Enterprise Cloud delivers many out-of-the-box security controls, as well as data backup and disaster recovery.

– NetForum Enterprise Cloud delivers many out-of-the-box security controls, as well as data backup and disaster recovery. Enhanced integration capabilities – With NetForum Enterprise Cloud, organizations can more easily connect other cloud services and apps.

NetForum Enterprise and the rest of the Community Brands Association Suite will be on display at the ASAE Virtual Annual Meeting & Exposition, August 10-12, 2020. The Community Brands Association Suite features solutions for member management, learning management, career centers, event management, and virtual events. The NetForum Enterprise team will highlight the latest product capabilities and discuss NetForum Enterprise Cloud at the Community Brands and NetForum Enterprise booths during the event. To learn more, visit the NetForum Enterprise website.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger, and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments, and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers, and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NetForum Enterprise

For more than 20 years, NetForum Enterprise has led innovation in the association technology space. A feature-rich membership solution designed by association technology experts, NetForum Enterprise optimizes every stage of the member journey. It provides a unified view of members and their engagement within an organization. It also includes 30+ out-of-the-box modules and 300 standard reports. Completely configurable, NetForum Enterprise is the association management software of choice for mid-to-large sized associations and nonprofits. Learn more and request a free demo at netforumenterprise.com.



