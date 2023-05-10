Community Brands Announces New & Additional Investments in Embedded Data Analytics

More than 5,000 customers across 4 platforms can now utilize Nucleus dashboards for actionable data visualizations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands is proud to announce elevated investments in data analytics for associations and careers platforms. Across four popular platforms, over 5,000 current and new customers of Community Brands – the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools – now have instant access to embedded Nucleus Data Analytics. The interactive visual dashboards are designed to help member-based organizations make smarter, faster decisions based on real-time data insights.

Nucleus, the leading analytics provider for associations and nonprofits, is a simple and intuitive platform that’s scalable and user-friendly. With data analytics built into association management system (AMS) or job board/career center as added value, an organization can quickly gain visibility on critical information like member growth, retention rates, and engagement scores.

Nucleus, the leading analytics provider for associations and nonprofits, is a simple and intuitive platform that's scalable and user-friendly. One of the biggest benefits of embedding Nucleus is that now staff have access to interactive visualizations in the system they work in every day – eliminating the need to use a different system. With data analytics built into association management system (AMS) or job board/career center as added value, an organization can quickly gain visibility on critical information like member growth, retention rates, and engagement scores.

"Community Brands recently made investments to bring data analytics to our customers – and increase efficiencies in their workflows," said Jennifer Lee, President, Associations & Events division, Community Brands. "We believe data analytics can inspire positive change, so we're dedicated to creating user-friendly platforms to help member-based organizations grow their programs."

Tools to utilize data analytics and help advance organizations:

Track the complete membership lifecycle from non-member to retired member.

Assess progress toward fundraising goals easily with donor and donation visualizations and track on a year-over-year basis.

Easily visualize membership counts and revenue data at a per-chapter level.

Pull data about webinars and attendee engagement to assess the success and reach.

Create stunning visualizations using data aggregated from the survey tool.

Identify event registration trends, monitor revenue, and track against goals in near real-time.

The Community Brands 2022 Associations Trends Research Study results showed that 55% of association professionals say it's a top (or important) priority to invest in business intelligence and data analytics (up from 43% in 2019). Still, although organizations continue to recognize the importance of data analytics to better understand their members and create an amazing MX, many still don't use data analytics tools to get the job done.

"The entire team is thrilled to see Nucleus gaining broad adoption and helping more associations along their analytics journey," said Tim Ward, GM, Nucleus. "We've delivered an intuitive interface that's affordable to organizations of all sizes. With instant access to timely, accurate analytics, they can use actionable insights to inspire fresh ideas and reveal new opportunities. It's been nice to see so many associations diving in for the first time. With customers constantly looking for new ways to advance their mission, data analytics are a game-changer."

A few Nucleus Data Analytics embedded platform highlights:

YourMembership: Quickly gain visibility on member growth, retention, and engagement scores, track the complete membership lifecycle, and filter data based on member type or financial year.

Aptify: Glean actionable insights on revenue trends, membership activities, and more. Aptify 7.0 includes a set of membership dashboards that are easy to use – even for non-technical staff.

NetForum Cloud: Utilize real-time operational analytics and trend reporting accessible to all system users. Export and share impactful data insights across the organization to improve targeted campaigns and drive engagement.

YM Careers: Establish an association as the go-to resource for members to receive the data needed to make better career decisions, find information about career paths and peer reviews, and more with exclusive data tools like Career Benchmark Dashboards.

Request a Demo for more details.

About Community Brands

Community Brands amplifies the impact of over 50,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools rely on our software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, education, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our family of brands is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media contact:

Jessi Cape

[email protected]

SOURCE Community Brands