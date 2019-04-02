Community Brands Expands Event Management Capabilities with Acquisition of Attendee Interactive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations, announced today that it has acquired Attendee Interactive, a Maryland-based company specializing in conference planning and event management. The acquisition adds complementary capabilities to the fast-growing Community Brands event technology portfolio.

The integrated software and services offered by Attendee Interactive address several needs of conference planners and organizers. The company provides content solutions for managing event websites, speakers, session abstracts, and continuing education accreditation. These self-service tools are made available to both attendees and exhibitors, allowing event planners to maximize time, staff productivity, and budgets.

The company also provides software to help manage the logistical aspects of events. Capabilities offered include management of function requirements, space diaries, staff time and schedules, vendors, as well as the ability to easily create event function books. With the logistical aspects of a conference well managed, event organizers are free to focus more on meeting business and attendee experience goals.

"Event planners using our software are better able to address the increasing complexity and cost of live events," shared J. Michael Tydings, President & Co-Founder of Attendee Interactive. "Easy-to-use solutions, smart integrations, and personalized support have all been at the heart of the customer success we've witnessed. The Community Brands and Attendee Interactive teams share that same vision, and we are delighted to now be part of the company. The breadth of event management capabilities at Community Brands is very compelling."

This announcement accompanies the acquisitions of Core-apps and TripBuilder Media, announced by Community Brands last week. Core-apps and TripBuilder Media added capabilities for mobile event apps, attendee engagement, digital attendee wayfinding, and attendee tracking to the Community Brands event technology portfolio. Together with the capabilities of Attendee Interactive and the company's existing event management solutions, the combined capabilities present one of the most comprehensive event technology offerings available.

"Managing an event is multifaceted, and event planners and organizers are looking for technology solutions that work well together to create greater efficiencies for staff and ultimately a more seamless and compelling experience for attendees," shared Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, President and CEO of Community Brands. "Attendee Interactive is right on point with that approach, and I am excited about the new opportunities customers have to use this integrated set of solutions."

Attendee Interactive has existing product integrations with both Core-apps and TripBuilder Media. As a part of the integration, speaker and session abstract data from Attendee Interactive is seamlessly integrated into the attendee touchpoints from Core-apps and TripBuilder Media. This integration saves conference planners valuable time and ensures that attendees are accessing the most up to date information about an event. In addition, onsite data gathered from Core-apps and TripBuilder Media can be made available in the online planner tool from Attendee Interactive, ensuring a two-way sync between attendees and planners.

Financial details of the transaction and its closing were not shared publicly.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

