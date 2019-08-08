Community Brands Launches Comprehensive Event Tech Suite for Attendees and Event Organizers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, commerce and payment solutions for member-based organizations, announces the immediate availability of a new event tech suite. The integrated solutions in the suite help organizations deliver captivating attendee experiences and simplify the complex process of managing an event from start to finish.

This launch is the result of many months' work in development of new capabilities through product investment and acquisitions. Earlier this year, Community Brands acquired event technology firms Core-apps, Attendee Interactive, and TripBuilder Media, bringing in new capabilities for exhibitor management, speaker and abstract management, and mobile attendee experience. Together, these new organizations represent the latest additions to a quickly growing event technology portfolio that already includes Expo Logic, Configio, Freestone, and GiveSmart.

"Attendee expectations have never been higher, and technology will play a critical role in reshaping the event experience," shared Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, President and CEO of Community Brands. "Our new suite of event tech is built to do just that; deliver impactful and personalized experiences to attendees, and help staff better manage all aspects of an event through intuitive and integrated solutions."

For event organizers, the new comprehensive suite will enable seamless connections between attendee registration, speaker and session management, exhibitor management, badge printing, content capture and streaming, lead retrieval, and the attendee mobile experience. Organizations leveraging the suite can expect to save significant amounts of time, normally wasted doing manual data entry and transfers, and can also reduce inaccurate event data.

The new event tech suite also complements the company's existing software suites for associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools, and faith-based organizations. Integrations with the company's association management solutions (AMS), YourMembership, Nimble AMS, NetForum, and Aptify, create new opportunities to enhance the attendee experience and improve efficiency for association staff and event organizers.

Association executives can experience the new event tech suite, August 10-13 at the Community Brands event tech booth #1339 during the 2019 American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Annual Meeting and Expo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The Community Brands association suite will also be highlighted in booth #1523 and MIP Accounting for associations in booth #1631, providing attendees with a first-hand look at these integrated solutions.

Individuals can also see these solutions in action by attending the Community Brands customer and partner conference, Xperience, taking place November 10-13 in Orlando, Florida. The company is leveraging these solutions to manage the event, and a new event organizer track will also be included as a part of this year's event.

Learn more about Community Brands and its event tech suite, association solutions, nonprofit solutions, K-12 solutions, and faith-based solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

