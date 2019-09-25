Community Brands Welcomes New Leaders to Executive Team

Ross Croley has rejoined the organization as interim CEO following the departure of previous CEO, Jean-Paul Guilbault. Croley was an original founder of Community Brands and currently serves as Executive Chairman of the company. He served as the CEO from the organization's inception in 1997 through July 2017, at which point he transitioned into his board leadership role.

"I am thrilled to be taking on a more hands-on leadership role," shared Croley. "There are many exciting things ahead for the organization and I continue to be energized by my interactions with employees and customers."

The organization experienced high levels of growth during Croley's time as CEO, bringing together dozens of technology providers, all focused on serving the needs of churches and other faith-based organizations into a single business with a broad portfolio of solutions.

Today Community Brands is organized into three primary divisions focused on solving the end-to-end needs of associations and nonprofits, K-12 schools, and faith-based organizations. Over the past two years the company has continued to strengthen its product portfolios through new product launches and acquisitions, and today provides many integrated solutions for customers.

Community Brands is also welcoming Dave Wirta as Chief Operating Officer (COO). This is a new role for the organization. Wirta brings more than 25 years of experience with a deep background in running large technology organizations. He is transitioning from a role as president of a managed IT services provider based in the Tampa, Florida, area.

Wirta brings an extensive background in operational effectiveness, commercial sales and marketing, and business transformation, supporting the integration of 70-plus acquisitions in various roles over the course of his career. Going forward, his focus is on helping the organization achieve its next level of success in operational efficiency and growth.

The company looks forward to sharing more about what is ahead for the organization with customers and key partners at its upcoming Xperience conference. Xperience is an immersive technology event that will connect association, nonprofit, and school leaders at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida, November 10 through 13, 2019.

Media members who are interested in attending and covering the conference should contact press@communitybrands.com for more information.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

