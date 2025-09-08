Community Building Art Works Becomes Mission Belonging, Launches "A Day of Belonging" on September 13, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Building Art Works (CBAW), a nonprofit that connects veterans, service members, military families, and civilians through professionally facilitated arts programs, is proud to announce its new name: Mission Belonging.

Mission Belonging carries on the powerful legacy of CBAW — building connected communities where veterans and civilians of all backgrounds and identities share creative expression, mutual understanding, and support.

Mission Belonging's online and in-person art and poetry workshops have reached tens of thousands of service members, veterans, military family members, caregivers, and healthcare workers. Mission Belonging utilizes the arts as a tool for narration, self-care and socialization for those struggling with emotional and physical injuries caused by trauma.

In celebration of the new name and ongoing dedication to its community, Mission Belonging is thrilled to announce A Day of Belonging on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 9 AM to 4 PM at Rockwood Manor in Potomac, MD.

Presented in partnership with Strathmore, A Day of Belonging is an immersive celebration of art, resilience, and community. The day features professionally facilitated expressive arts workshops — including visual art, poetry, improv, ukulele, and songwriting. Highlights include keynote speaker Captain Adam K. Saperstein, MD, FAAFP, and a performance by acclaimed composer and cellist Wytold.

The event is open to all community members. Registration is required at a $5 fee, with all proceeds supporting travel costs for facilitators and veteran participants.

In addition, Mission Belonging and Strathmore will host a United Against Silence community showcase on Friday, September 12th, 2025 at 7 PM at The Strathmore Mansion in Rockville, MD. Hosted by Mission Belonging founder Seema Reza, the evening of poetry and music highlights compelling performances by community members. Separate registration is required.

With its new identity as Mission Belonging, the organization reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that no veteran bears the burden alone — and extends an invitation to all who seek healing, connection, and purpose through creative expression.

About Mission Belonging (formerly Community Building Art Works)

Mission Belonging connects veterans, service members, military families, and civilians through professionally facilitated arts programs. Their faculty include award-winning writers, artists, and musicians who have lectured and taught at institutions from Columbia University to Stanford and have toured and performed worldwide.

