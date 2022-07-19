Community Building Through the Arts since 2005

Waupaca's Arts on the Square Festival, Aug. 14-20

WAUPACA, Wis., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer week of live music, art shows, workshops, art demonstrations, street dancing, and great food starts in Waupaca Aug.14-19, culminating in the all-day Arts on the Square Festival in Waupaca City Square, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 20. The event is hosted by the Waupaca Community Arts Board.

ARTicipation Week

Waupaca Community Arts Board's premier event, Arts on the Square, is back downtown in 2022 after a historic downtown renovation. The festival hosts 40 juried art booths, three music stages, free art workshops and demonstrations, dance performances, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 20, in Downtown Waupaca. The event is preceded by a week of art events. For more details, go to https://www.waupacaarts.org/arts-on-the-square-2022-overview

ARTicipation Week begins with Opening Day, 1-3 p.m., Aug. 14, in City Square in Downtown Waupaca, with the grand opening of the Monumental Obelisk Forest Community Art Project, created by residents and organizations in the Waupaca area.

The Opening Day event features a Sing-Along Jam Session in the City Square Bandstand, Waupaca's 16 Sidewalk Poets, and free flowers from Gravel Road Farm.

Other ARTicipation Week highlights include a free comedy show, 8 p.m., Aug. 17, at Weasels' Pizza, 108 E. Union St., Waupaca, preceded by the EspressO Yourself Poetry Reading at Aquamos Coffee Collaborative, next door, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Natural Satellite will perform 6:30-8 p.m., Aug. 18, at Little Fat Gretchen's, 108 S. Main St.

ARTicipation Week details are at -- Waupaca Arts on the Square 2022 — Waupaca Community Arts Board.

Friday Night Street Dance

Friday night, MoJoe & Friends, take the stage, 6-10 p.m., Aug. 19, under the Main Tent in Downtown Waupaca for the Friday Night Street Dance.

Food and beverage trucks begin at 6 p.m., Aug. 19, on East Union Street, next to Waupaca City Square. Music is 7-10 p.m. IDs required for beer tent.

Arts on the Square Festival

Arts on the Square opens at 10 a.m., Aug. 20, in Downtown Waupaca. The festival features three music stages, a juried fine art show, six drop-in art workshops, five art demonstrations, dance performances, food court, and beer tent until 4 p.m.

The festival's Juried Fine Art Show features 40 artist booths, with a range of art from local and national artists. A public art hunt, and pop-up Phantom Art Gallery also are featured.

The Main Tent Stage will host Desperate Ottos, Christopher Gold, and Ukelyptus. Children's performer, Tom Pease, and the Aber Suzuki Center also will perform.

The indoor Jazz Stage at Union Street Emporium, 110 E. Union St., will feature Wisconsin's 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year, Erin Krebs, from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m.; and jazz vocal trio, Pegasis, 3-5 p.m.

Vibhas Kendzia will appear on the Acoustic Stage in the City Square Bandstand and throughout the venue.

For more details, go to -- Waupaca Arts on the Square 2022 — Waupaca Community Arts Board

