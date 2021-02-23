Community Care Plan Expands Relationship with ZeOmega® through Robust End-to-End Interoperability Solution

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Care Plan (CCP), a South Florida health plan serving 100,000 members, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with ZeOmega to deliver a new end-to-end Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) interoperability solution. A customer since 2018, Community Care Plan will use ZeOmega's platform to meet CMS Interoperability Final Rule requirements while advancing overall member care.

"The way health care data is shared and accessed is fundamentally changing this year with the passage of the CMS Interoperability Final Rule. ZeOmega's platform is robust and comprehensive and will be at the heart of this fundamental change," said Leon Mink, Community Care Plan's Chief Information Officer. "We know from our previous work with ZeOmega on their Jiva platform that their technology and service are of tremendous value, and our staff finds Jiva to be intuitive and easy to use. We need our CMS Final Rule implementation to be accurate, secure, and efficient so that we can continue to improve the health and wellness of our members by providing them easy access to their health plan data, while also meeting compliance. We believe that ZeOmega's interoperability solution is the best way to make that happen."

A founding member of the HL7 DaVinci Project, ZeOmega creates seamless health information exchange solutions for Patient Access API, Provider Directory API, and Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange while securely integrating with SMART on FHIR® apps. Health plans use ZeOmega to engage directly with members through personal health applications. These apps prepare organizations for CMS and Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) regulations beyond 2022, including data privacy and TEFCA HIE's, among many other benefits.

"Community Care Plan needed a fast and efficient way to interact with members while managing the increasingly complex CMS data requirements," said Sadananda 'Sada' Babu Rai, President and Co-Founder at ZeOmega. "We're grateful that they chose to expand their relationship with us to be their CMS Interoperability Final Rule solution. It's a great partnership. Together, we will deploy the solution that meets and exceeds the interoperability requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act."

About Community Care Plan

Community Care Plan (CCP), the health plan with a heart, was established in 2000 as South Florida Community Care Network, and is owned by Broward Health (North Broward Hospital District) and Memorial Healthcare System (South Broward Hospital District). Community Care Plan serves more than 100,000 members in Florida Healthy Kids, Medicaid; commercial, self-insured employee health plans; and sponsored programs. We strive every day to positively impact the health and wellness of those we serve, by providing them with local access to a high standard of healthcare and community resources. Our health plans cover a wide range of health and medical services and offer an excellent choice of physicians and other benefits that help enrollees get and stay healthy. Community Care Plan maintains an accreditation status of Commendable by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare as a Health Plan. To learn more about Community Care Plan, visit www.ccpcares.org.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability. To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com .

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

www.zeomega.com

