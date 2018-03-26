Community Champions lauds Florida State Legislature Passage of Internet Crime Bills

In brief, SB618 (Subpoenas in Investigations of Sexual Offenses reads): Authorizing an investigative or law enforcement officer conducting an investigation into specified matters to subpoena certain persons or entities for the production of records, documents, or other tangible things and testimony; authorizing a subpoenaed person to petition a court for an order modifying or setting aside the subpoena or a prohibition on disclosure; authorizing a court to punish a person who does not comply with a subpoena as indirect criminal contempt.

In brief, HB581 (Internet Child Sex Crimes Bill reads): Authorizes a law enforcement agency to issue and serve a subpoena in the investigation of specified sexual offenses; specifies requirements regarding nondisclosure of information; provides for judicial review of nondisclosure requirements.

The two bills were championed and supported by Intelleo, a law enforcement solution provider and Community Champions Company along with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). Both are joint partners on the Businesses Against Child Exploitation (BACE) committee, a part of the Brevard Public Safety Charity. www.brevardbace.org

Since late 2016, C.J. Johnson, founding member of Breakpoint Law and General Legal Counsel for Community Champions companies, has been working diligently with RSA Consulting, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey to author and help get the bills passed.

Intelleo President and Community Champions Managing Director Tom Darnell expressed strong sentiments about the new legislation which becomes effective July 1st, 2018.

"We are so very fortunate to have a Sheriff and community leader with such dedicated staff protecting and serving our community," said Darnell.

"Taking on this task and insuring that Law Enforcement have the protection of the silent subpoena powers to combat Internet child exploitation and sex crimes is a huge win against predators all over the world."

Darnell pointed to the specific powers law enforcement will now add to their toolkit to fight Internet Sex Crimes.

"No longer can third party Internet providers warn predators they are being investigated before 180 days have passed—thus protecting the investigation and potentially preserving evidence from being destroyed, witnesses and victims being intimidated or worse," he said.

Darnell singled out lawmakers from each chamber for their sponsorship or co-sponsorship of the companion bills.

"There were many Champions in this effort," he added.

"I would like to give special thanks to Senator Dennis Baxley, Representative Chris Latvala and Senator Debbie Mayfield for navigating all of the many committees and legislative processes to get what must have been near and dear to their hearts across the finish line."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-champions-lauds-florida-state-legislature-passage-of-internet-crime-bills-300619723.html

SOURCE Community Champions

Related Links

http://www.cchampions.com

