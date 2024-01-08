Community Coffee Announces Incoming President and CEO

08 Jan, 2024

Tom Corley elected new President and CEO.

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced today that Thomas "Tom" Corley has been elected as the incoming President and CEO effective January 15, 2024, as part of a planned CEO transition. Tom will succeed David Belanger, who in July of last year, announced his intention to retire after 12 years as CEO and a 25-year career with the Company.

Mr. Corley began his career as a Sales Representative with General Foods, Inc (now KraftHeinz) in Alexandria, Minnesota, where he worked for over 30 years and was responsible for $18 billion in revenue in his last role as President of Sales and Foodservice. Since then, Tom has held various executive roles leading sales and marketing organizations, and most recently he was a board member and commercial advisor to several consumer packaged goods companies.

Matt Saurage, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "On behalf of the Saurage Family and the Board of Directors, I am very pleased with the election of Tom as our incoming CEO and Board Member. Tom joins us with over 30 years of Consumer Package Goods and Foodservice experience and has a proven track record of building effective teams and delivering business results. I am confident that Tom will drive growth of the Company, while upholding our Values and ensuring world-class consumer experiences with the Community® brand."

Tom will be relocating to Baton Rouge with his wife of 36 years, Maggie. He stated, "I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to be your new President and CEO. I know that I have big shoes to fill, and I am grateful to be part of this brand's continued growth and success. Thank you to the Saurage family, the Board, and our employees. I am committed to serving you and look forward to our future together."

As previously announced, Belanger's retirement has been planned and to ensure a seamless transition he will remain with Community Coffee as an Advisor and Board Member until his retirement in June 2024.

About Community Coffee Company:
Founded in 1919, Community Coffee, is the nation's #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand. The company is an importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffee products available online and in retail stores and businesses nationwide. Community Coffee offers whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed and ready-to-drink options. Founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the company remains true to its purpose of bringing joy to those who help communities thrive with programs supporting teachers, military service members, first responders and farmers, among others. See what's brewing at CommunityCoffee.com, Instagram and on Facebook.

