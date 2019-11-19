Community Coffee Company Launches in Walmart Supercenters Nationwide

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community® Coffee, the number one family-owned retail coffee brand in America, is pleased to announce its expansion with Walmart nationwide.

For the first time ever, Community Coffee's American Classic™ blend will be available in a 37 oz. canister option on Walmart.com beginning in August and will launch nationwide in 3,100 Walmart Supercenter stores this September. As a premium coffee crafted with only the highest quality, 100% select Arabica coffee beans, the American Classic™ blend delivers a rich and balanced cup of coffee. This marks yet another significant milestone for the number one family-owned retail coffee brand in America.

From a brand that's been roasting delicious-tasting premium coffee since 1919, Community Coffee has become a household brand for so many in the communities we serve. "There is no coffee like a cup of Community Coffee. You can taste the difference and when people try our coffee they make the switch. It's why so many coffee lovers prefer us as their brand of choice, making us the fastest-growing retail coffee brand in America," says Leah Herrington, senior vice president of marketing. "To debut our nationwide rollout in Walmart, we've taken what we've learned about the American coffee drinker taste profile for 100 years and created the perfect premium blend for audiences across the country. This medium roast blend is well-rounded with a smooth finish ideal for any part of your day. It's sure to be a new household classic. That's why we named it 'American Classic.'" For more information, please visit CommunityCoffee.com.

