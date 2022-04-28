COMMUNITY COFFEE INTRODUCES READY-TO-DRINK ICED LATTE

Sweet, creamy, bottled beverages made for those who enjoy cold coffee on the go

BATON ROUGE, La., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee, the nation's No. 1 family-owned retail coffee brand, has launched its new grab-and-go Iced Latte in two unique coffee flavors — Mocha White Chocolate and Vanilla Waffle Cone — available online and in select stores across the South.

The sweet, creamy drinks, sold in convenient 13.7-ounce plastic bottles, are made with Community Coffee's high-quality, 100% arabica beans, roasted and brewed to perfection. They feature all-natural flavoring and no artificial sweeteners. Plus, they are lower in calories than other ready-to-drink coffee beverages, but with indulgent flavors coffee lovers crave.

Mocha White Chocolate features a sweet swirl of milk chocolate and white chocolate flavors, while Vanilla Waffle Cone is inspired by the rich, creamy taste of homemade vanilla ice cream in a freshly baked waffle cone.

"Taste tests have shown that consumers have a strong preference for our Mocha White Chocolate and Vanilla Waffle Cone over other flavors currently available on the market," said Community Coffee Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing Leah Herrington. "Our new Iced Lattes are the perfect way to treat yourself with a rich latte anywhere. They are shelf-stable, meaning you don't have to keep them in the refrigerator, which makes them great coffee options for people on the go."

Ready-to-drink coffees like these Iced Lattes are the fastest-growing category in coffee and will represent 29% of the consumer coffee market by 2025, according to the Mintel U.S. Coffee Report 2020. And iced lattes are the largest category within the category, with almost $2 billion in sales, according to IRI Unify.

For more information on Community Coffee Iced Latte or to order online, go to www.communitycoffee.com.

About Community Coffee Company

Community Coffee Company, an importer, roaster and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family, the company works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve and ready-to-drink products. Community Coffee, which recently received a 2021 Convenience Store News Best New Products Award – Ready to Drink Coffee Drink for Espresso + Cream, is sold in retail stores and online and served in restaurants, hotels and various businesses across the country. Known as the Coffee with Heart™, Community Coffee gives back to those who help communities thrive through programs such as Cash for Schools and Military Match , and by partnering with nonprofit organizations to promote sustainability for coffee farmers and their families. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com or find the brand on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

