Community Coffee Selects Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium as Creative Agency of Record

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium announced today that Community Coffee, the nation's No. 1 family-owned retail coffee brand, has selected the Dallas-based agency as its new creative agency of record. The agency will collaborate on strategy with Community Coffee's in-house marketing team and develop national brand campaigns for digital, social, out-of-home, and brand sponsorships. Baker & Bonner will be responsible for enhancing Community Coffee's brand position by developing strategic creative that promotes engagement with its extremely loyal fan base, while expanding Community Coffee's presence in new and emerging markets.

Community Coffee

"We are excited to partner with Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium and select them as our new creative AOR," said Leah Herrington, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Community Coffee. "Rob and Jimmy are well known for their outstanding creative capabilities, as well as their unique ability to connect with consumers. Baker & Bonner's strategic thinking, culture, and breakthrough creative ideas made them the perfect fit for Community Coffee – they share our values, which is important to us as a family company."

The agency has several assignments in production for Community Coffee that are slated to break in early 2023. The new creative will help support the expansion of the Community Coffee brand that has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. Community Coffee is available in grocery stores and other retail outlets along with being the coffee of choice served on Southwest Airlines. It is also sold direct via Communitycoffee.com, which features a convenient store locator to find retailers selling Community Coffee by zip code.

"Community Coffee and Leah Herrington are the best kind of clients to work with. Fun, no-nonsense, high-integrity people who care deeply about growing the brand with creative energy. They've supported, challenged, and encouraged everyone in our agency from the beginning," said Rob Baker, co-founder and CEO of Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium.

"We're thrilled to be selected as Community Coffee's creative partner and we look forward to building the brand and developing impactful work on its behalf," added co-founder and CEO, Jimmy Bonner.

About Community Coffee Company

Community Coffee Company, an importer, roaster, and distributor of high-quality premium coffees, is the largest family-owned and operated retail coffee brand in America. Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and run by four generations of the Saurage family. Community Coffee works directly with farmers around the world to hand-select exceptional coffee beans that create its whole bean, ground, single-serve, and ready-to-drink products. For more information, visit CommunityCoffee.com, or find the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium

Founded in 2021, Baker & Bonner Creative Emporium is a boutique branding agency based in Dallas. The agency offers an array of services to its clients, including traditional advertising, branding, design, strategy, consulting, identity, content, experiential, web design and public relations. Clients include Luckenbach Texas, London-based Jan Erika Design, Oyster Fine Bamboo Fly Rods, Peacock Alley, 33.9 Original and Ranger Creek Brewing and Distillery. For more information, visit baker&bonner.com, or on Instagram and Facebook.

