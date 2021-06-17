Community College Baccalaureate Association Awarded a Prestigious ECMC Foundation Grant to Promote Baccalaureate Pathways for a More Equitable Future for America

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The community college story is gaining national recognition as the Biden Administration makes accessible, affordable, family-sustaining career pathways a priority. And the Community College Baccalaureate Association (CCBA www.accbd.org) is playing a critical role in advancing this important higher education platform.

Since 1999, the CCBA has been the only organization in the nation dedicated to promoting bachelor's degrees conferred by community colleges as a means of closing racial, ethnic and income gaps. Today, the CCBA continues to serve as the nation's leading network of professionals committed to building and sustaining high-value community college baccalaureate programs.

And this year, with support from ECMC Foundation, the organization will address the growing economic inequalities laid bare by COVID-19, by setting the standard for community college baccalaureate (CCB) degree development and implementation.

To achieve this overarching purpose, the CCBA and its team of researchers including Dr. Debra Bragg of Bragg and Associates aim to: 1) identify all CCB degree programs in the United States to create a national CCB program inventory, 2) collect promising practices that are linked to high-quality CCB degree programs, and 3) disseminate and promote current information on CCB degrees to help scale-up high-quality programs and practices.

"We are excited about the opportunity CCB degrees hold for individuals pursuing advancement after earning sub-baccalaureate career and technical education credentials," shared Jennifer Zeisler, senior program director of Career Readiness at ECMC Foundation. "The CCBA team is well positioned to build awareness of CCB degrees and provide guidance to state leaders and college administrations."

To learn more, join the CCBA and partners for a free informational webinar Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Register at http://bit.ly/CCBA_Webinar.

ABOUT ECMC FOUNDATION

ECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org and ECMC Group by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

