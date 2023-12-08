Community college market- Emphasis on the education marketing process is an emerging trend shaping market growth. -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The community college market in US is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer community college market in US are Alaska Vocational Technical Center, Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Clackamas Community College, Cleveland Community College, College of San Mateo, De Anza College, Foothill College, Garden City Community College, Glendale Community College, Lake Area Technical College, Mt. San Antonio College, NCK Tech., North Florida College, Northeast Community College, Northwest Iowa Community College, Pasadena City College, Saddleback College, Santa Barbara City College, Walla Walla Community College, and Las Positas College.

Company Offering:

Central Louisiana Technical Community College: The community college offers training programs for practice of teaching skills-based careers to students in middle school, high school, and post-graduation.

The community college offers training programs for practice of teaching skills-based careers to students in middle school, high school, and post-graduation. Cleveland Community College: The community college offers training programs related to Adv theoretical concepts, advanced comfort system, abnormal psychology, and accounting software applications.

The community college offers training programs related to Adv theoretical concepts, advanced comfort system, abnormal psychology, and accounting software applications. Garden City Community College: The community college offers strong transfer program that provides a seamless pathway in various academics and specialized training for local business employees.

The community college offers strong transfer program that provides a seamless pathway in various academics and specialized training for local business employees.

Community College Market In US:

Impactful driver- Focus on non-traditional learners is notably driving the market growth.

Focus on non-traditional learners is notably driving the market growth. Key Trend - Emphasis on the education marketing process is an emerging trend shaping market growth.

- Emphasis on the education marketing process is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Major Challenges- Funding cuts to community colleges are a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Market Trend

Emphasis on the education marketing process is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Community colleges are observed to adopt education marketing services. Students who are enrolling at community colleges have the purpose of either joining the job market or transferring to a four-year institution. Consequently, colleges must prepare communication messages accordingly to capture students with varied mindsets. Community colleges are making professional services from education marketing service providers.

Market Segmentation

By Revenue Stream, the market is classified into government funds, tuition and fees, grants and contracts, and others. The market share growth by the government funds segment will be significant during the forecast period. Colleges are mainly served by state, local, and central government funds that are utilized to provide salaries for instructors and other college staff. These funds are meant to improve every aspect of colleges, ranging from learning processes to college infrastructure.

Community College Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.5% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) -2.21

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

7 Market Segmentation by Courses

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

