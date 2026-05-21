Community Comes Together for Second Annual 'Wisdom Gallery' Opening in Rye, N.Y.

Rye Free Reading Room Exhibit, Presented by The Osborn, Honors Voices and Stories of Older Adults

RYE, N.Y., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rye Free Reading Room recently welcomed the community to an opening reception for the second annual "Wisdom Gallery," an art exhibit celebrating the lives and contributions of Rye's older residents in recognition of Older Americans Month in May.

Anna (center) and Terence Martin are joined by Judy Stern at the April 30th opening of “The Wisdom Gallery,” a tribute to older residents, at the Rye Free Reading Room in Rye, N.Y. The Martins are featured in the art exhibit, which is sponsored by The Osborn, a premier not-for-profit life plan community on a 56-acre campus in Rye. Photo by C&A Digital

Presented by The Osborn, the exhibit showcases striking photographic portraits paired with personal reflections – offering a glimpse into the experiences and insights of individuals whose impact has helped shape communities locally and beyond through decades of professional achievement, service and civic engagement. "The Wisdom Gallery" invites residents of all ages to reflect and connect across generations.

"The Wisdom Gallery is a powerful expression of who we are as a community," said Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of The Osborn, a premier not-for-profit life plan community on a 56-acre campus in Rye. "Each portrait tells a story of personal achievement, resilience, perspective and connection. This exhibit reminds us that the voices and experiences of older adults are to be celebrated, as they are essential to understanding where we've been and where we're going."

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins joined the celebration, and said: "This inspiring exhibit captures the stories of older adults whose contributions have touched countless lives. We are privileged to call these individuals our neighbors, and there is so much we can learn from their wisdom and rich life experiences. Westchester County is proud to work alongside our communities, to celebrate, support and meet the evolving needs of our older residents."

"The Wisdom Gallery" is on display at the Rye Free Reading Room, 1061 Boston Post Road, Rye, through June. Visitors may explore the exhibit in person and access the online gallery.

About The Osborn

Established in the late 1800s – and welcoming its first residents in 1908 – The Osborn has built a legacy of exceptional service, financial stability and innovative care, becoming a trusted name in senior living. The Osborn's services include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, long-term, short-term and outpatient rehabilitation, and home care, both on and off campus in Westchester County and Connecticut's Fairfield County. The campus is home to 435 residents, and more than 635 patients annually receive treatment at The Pasciuti Pavilion skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

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SOURCE The Osborn