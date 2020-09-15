Community Comes Together to Help a Local Teacher Get a Free Solar System from SunPower by The Solar Quote

STOCKTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, SunPower by the Solar Quote hosts an event called 'Extreme Solar Makeover.' They call on the community to nominate a family in need to receive a SunPower solar system for free. They select a family each year to have a solar system installed on their roof at no cost to them, allowing that family to save thousands of dollars year after year. They know that it isn't in everyone's budget, so they make it a mission each year to give this solar system away to a family in need and also to educate our community on the benefits of switching to renewable energy.

Extreme Solar Makeover Winner Julie Fox

This is the third year that The Solar Quote has hosted the 'Extreme Solar Makeover.' In November of 2019, Julie Fox was announced as the winner of a free SunPower solar panel system. Fox is a first-grade teacher as well as a foster parent to three beautiful children. She was nominated by another member of the community who saw how impactful and giving Julie is and wanted to see her win.

"From the moment I met Julie, I knew we had to help her," said SunPower by The Solar Quote owner Chelsey Heil. "It's not often you meet a truly selfless person who is as kind and giving as Julie. We are grateful to have the opportunity to have helped in some small way after learning about all that she does for others."

Fox's solar system was installed by All on Electric ( https://www.allonelectric.com/) in Livermore in early 2020. All on Electric is a local solar installation company that generously donated their time and labor to this install this project. SunPower by The Solar Quote would also like to thank SunPower Corporation for their continued commitment to helping The Solar Quote serve the Stockton community.

SunPower by The Solar Quote is so thankful for the community to come together again to help a local family. Nominations for the 4th Annual Extreme Solar Makeover will begin in October of 2020. Those interested in nominating a family can sign up online to be alerted of the next campaign. (https://www.sunpowerbythesolarquote.com/signups)



For more information about Extreme Solar Makeover and a video interview with our winner, please visit: https://www.sunpowerbythesolarquote.com/post/extreme-solar-makeover-interview

About SunPower by The Solar Quote:

SunPower by The Solar Quote is a SunPower Master-Dealer providing residential and commercial solar systems in Northern California. They are locally owned and operated with offices in Stockton. SunPower by The Solar Quote dedicates their time to helping customers reduce their energy costs with solar. For more information visit sunpowerbythesolarquote.com

