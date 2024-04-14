Community Cornerstone Papa Nick's Pizzeria in Bellport Village Announces New Owners; Joins Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria 'Family', the Hamptons Institution

Papa Nick's Pizzeria, an iconic pizzeria in the heart of Bellport Village since 2000, acquired by Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria, one of Long Island's oldest red sauce joints.

BELLPORT VILLAGE, N.Y., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria, the Hamptons Institution that has served millions of New York residents and tourists from around the world for over half a century, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Papa Nick's Pizzeria in Bellport Village, New York.

"As we look back on the past 24 years we are filled with gratitude for the support and friendship you have shown us at Papa Nick's Pizzeria", said co-owner Sal Tauriello. "It has been an incredible journey serving you and we feel truly thankful and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community."

The Tauriellos plan to spend more time with family and will permanently relocate to Florida this summer.

"As we pass the torch to the team at Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria, we do so with confidence that they will continue to uphold the standards of delicious food and courteous service that you have come to expect," said Papa Nick's Pizzeria co-owner Alissa Tauriello. "We trust that they will treat you all like family, just as we have strived to do."

Led by Scott Gerber and Tana Gerber, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria will become the new steward of Papa Nick's Pizzeria effective immediately.

"We are excited to introduce the Bellport, Brookhaven, East Patchogue and Mastic communities to the specialties that have made Uncle Joe's a trusted, family-friendly brand for over 50 years", said Tana Gerber.

"Uncle Joe's intends to preserve the Tauriello family's commitment to culinary excellence and high quality customer service that Papa Nick's fans have come to know and love since its founding in Lake Ronkonkoma in 1987," said Scott Gerber.

Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria serves Original Long Island Panko pizzas, Classic New York Style pizzas, and Italian specialties, such as Uncle Joe's Famous Alla Vodka sauce dishes, Parms, Original Sauce Wings, and signature Dolci Doughknots.

Family-friendly and community-minded, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria cares deeply about the local towns it serves. Uncle Joe's Social Club, the pizzeria's free loyalty program, offers all members a free pizza pie on their birthdays, a $20 catering gift card for every $100 spent on catering orders, and other special members-only benefits. Uncle Joe's Neighborhood, the pizzeria's philanthropic program, gives back to local nonprofits, charitable causes, and public schools through in-store fundraisers, special deals, and catering donations.

Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria in Bellport is located at 117C South Country Road in Bellport Village, NY. For catering orders or to order pizza delivery in Bellport visit UncleJoes.com or call (631) 286-6400.

Other Uncle Joe's locations in Suffolk County, Long Island include Hampton Bays (42E Montauk Highway), Wading River (6324 Rte 25A) and Miller Place (691 Route 25A).

Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria will announce several additional acquisitions in the weeks ahead.

About Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria

Founded in 1968 by "Uncle" Joe Sciara, Uncle Joe's Famous Pizzeria is one of Long Island's oldest pizzerias and red sauce joints. The Hamptons Institution, a beacon of tradition and culinary excellence has served millions of New York residents and tourists from around the world for over half a century. Uncle Joe's serves Original Long Island Panko pizzas, Classic New York-style pizzas, and Italian specialties, such as its famous Vodka sauce dishes, Parms, Original Sauce Wings, and signature Dolci Doughknots.

About Founder Guiseppe Sciara

Guiseppe Sciara was born on June 29, 1940 in Sicily. He started working at age 8 picking olives and oranges in the sun-soaked fields of Scordia, saving every lira he could with one dream in mind—to move to America.

In the winter of 1958, with less than ten cents to his name and lacking the ability to read, write, or speak English, Guiseppe embarked on his venture to America, passing through Ellis Island into New York—a journey that would ultimately make him a Long Island legend.

In the 1960s, through apprenticeships and pure Sicilian grit, Guiseppe taught himself the meticulous art of pizza making, developing and perfecting his own original recipes.

In 1968, Guiseppe opened the doors to his first pizzeria in Bay Shore, Long Island, and it quickly became a local hit. Building on this success, he expanded in the decades to follow, opening more pizzerias across Long Island, including a flagship location in the Hamptons. The rest, as they say, is history.

As the years unfolded, drawn by Guiseppe's magnetic warmth, locals and tourists began affectionately calling him "Uncle Joe"—a badge of honor he has cherished ever since.

