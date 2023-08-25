Community Corrections Officers Meet Manhattan

APPA's 48th Annual Training Institute commences Sunday at the Marriott Marquis Times Square with a Nike executive with a sordid past, a mobile probation unit, and a job fair for formerly incarcerated individuals.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Components of the community corrections program will be broadcast live from the Marriott Marquis Times Square, August 27 - 30 as nearly 2000 probation and parole officers converge on New York for the 48th Annual Training Institute of the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA).

The gathering of both juvenile and adult community corrections officers – the largest of its kind in the country – offers an opportunity to face tough topics while also celebrating success stories. The hybrid event will feature in-person and virtual attendees.

Opening the event is keynote speaker, Larry Miller, who will share his dramatic rags to riches story of murder, incarceration, monumental success, and ultimately facing his past. Miller, chairman of the Michael Jordan brand at Nike and a former president of the Portland Trail Blazers, will be joined by his daughter, Laila Lacy, with whom he cowrote his memoir, Jump.

As POs gather for sessions on the newest methods and approaches in the field, they will also celebrate the successes of formerly incarcerated individuals during a job fair sponsored by Aventiv and REFORM Alliance on Wednesday morning.

"POs from throughout North America along with representatives from other countries come together once a year to reimagine the future of community corrections. This isn't a field for the faint of heart. It is a hard role, but these champions change lives every day, in real time," explained Veronica Cunningham, Executive Director/CEO of APPA. "POs are facing a changing political and cultural climate that affects their ability to help their clients. Being here, amongst colleagues and peers and learning new tools improves not only their morale but their outcomes."

A Women's Symposium, a daylong pre-event on Saturday, is a session for female-identifying officers to focus on leadership, health, challenges of a formerly male dominated field, and the future of community corrections.

"Women make up more than 50 percent of POs in the field but their representation in leadership positions is still lackluster. This event is long overdue. The program, sponsored by Smart Start, Annie E. Casey Foundation, and GEOCare allows women to focus on not just their jobs but their careers," Cunningham added.

PHOTO OP: New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner of the New York City Department of Probation Juanita N. Holmes will both deliver welcome remarks during Sunday night's opening session.

More information can be found on the Training Institute website.

