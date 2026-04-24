SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of grassroots fundraising and community support, a Santa Cruz County family is receiving a life-changing mobility vehicle—made possible by the collective generosity of neighbors, local organizations, and supporters across the region.

Community Effort and Santa Cruz Toyota Provide Life-Changing Mobility for Local Family

At the heart of the effort is a 12-year old boy living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Joaquin Aluffi's daily routine requires significant care and presents ongoing mobility challenges for both him and his family. Simple activities — appointments, school, and time together outside the home — have required extraordinary coordination and physical effort.

"We are extremely honored to partner with the generous members of the Santa Cruz community to make this accessibility van possible for Joaquin and the Aluffi family," said Santa Cruz Toyota Owner Jeff Hodge. "It is our hope that it brings greater freedom, comfort, and new possibilities for everyday life. While no gift can overcome their every challenge, we hope this van helps open endless doors to places, moments, and experiences that matter most in life. We wish Joaquin many safe journeys ahead!"

Over the past twelve months, the community rallied around the family, organizing events, sharing their story, and raising more than $57,000 toward the purchase of an adaptive vehicle.

Santa Cruz Toyota contributed an additional $40,000 to help bring the dream to reality — closing the remaining gap to fund a $97,000 adaptive van equipped with a mobility lift system. This van will significantly ease daily challenges by allowing for safer transfers, improved accessibility, and greater independence for the family.

"I don't think I realized how poorly my systems were regarding transporting my son." Joaquin's mom, Sara, shared.

Previously, when transporting her son, she would physically lift him in and out of the vehicle, causing pain and strain not just for herself but for her son as well. "I want you to know that this act of kindness and generosity has changed our lives!" said Sara. "You have not only impacted us, but you have impacted a large portion of this community."

While no single contribution tells the full story, the outcome reflects what can happen when a community comes together around a family in need.

The team at Santa Cruz Toyota expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support the effort and join a larger movement of generosity already well underway.

"As a local family-owned business, we believe that showing up for your community, when these times of need present themselves, is something you do versus something that is merely said in a slogan," said Jeff.

This milestone represents more than the delivery of a vehicle—it reflects the compassion, persistence, and shared commitment of a community determined to make a difference in the life of a local family.

SOURCE Santa Cruz Toyota