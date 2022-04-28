COMMUNITY FIRST ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL SEATRUST MORTGAGE COMPANY

COMMUNITY FIRST BANK ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL SEATRUST MORTGAGE COMPANY Tweet this

SeaTrust opened for business in February 2020, is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, and has offices in Wilmington, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Jacksonville, North Carolina, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Jacksonville, Florida, and Franklin and Nashville, Tennessee.

Richard D. Burleson, President and CEO of Community First, stated: "The sale of SeaTrust is bittersweet. We built a great team of mortgage lenders and a sophisticated technology platform for mortgage originations. However, with our acquisition in 2021 of Security Federal Bank, in Elizabethton, Tennessee we have been able to expand our inhouse mortgage products and now find a reduced need for a mortgage subsidiary. This sale will allow the Bank to focus its resources on expanding its commercial, retail and small business lending offerings in the communities we serve."

Community First Bank Inc., a South Carolina chartered community bank, operates eight banking offices in the South Carolina communities of Seneca, Walhalla, Anderson, Williamston, Westminster, and Greenville, two banking offices in North Carolina in Charlotte and Dallas, two banking offices in Elizabethton, Tennessee and two loan production offices in Waynesville, North Carolina and Kingsport, Tennessee.

