COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

WALHALLA, S.C., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community First Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC: CFOK, the "Company"), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Highlights of the results include:

The Company announced a merger with Dogwood State Bank on February 1, 2024 , subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. The merger, if approved, is expected to close in the third quarter.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.04%.

The Company earned $1,007,000 for the first quarter or $.18 per common share.

Book value per common share increased to $9.06 as of March 31, 2024 compared to $8.36 as of March 31, 2023 and $8.97 as of December 31, 2023.

Total consolidated earnings of $1,007,000 were recorded for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1,035,000 for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per common share totaled $.18 for the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2023. Net income was impacted by higher interest rates on the Company's sources of funding. Benefits for credit losses and income taxes and lower overall expenses contributed to partially offset the lower net interest income for the quarter.

Net interest income declined year over year for the first quarter of 2024, due to higher overall funding costs. The average yield for the quarter on interest-earning assets increased to 5.18% in the first 2024 quarter compared to 4.73% in the first quarter of 2023. Average balances of loans were higher by 3.4% in the first quarter of 2024 than in the first quarter of 2023. Rates paid on money market and time deposits increased significantly year over year. The average rate paid on interest bearing funding was 2.89% compared to 1.30% in the first quarter of 2023. The net interest margin for the first quarter was 3.04% on an annualized basis.

The Bank recognized a credit to the provision for credit losses of $22,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net expense of $122,000 for the first quarter of 2023. The credit is reflective of lower outstanding commitments to lend as of the end of the quarter.

Noninterest income totaled $909,000 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the $934,000 for the first quarter of 2023. The Company did not sell any SBA loans in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a decline in gains on the sale of SBA loans of $108,000. The Company continues to focus on increasing its pipeline of SBA loans, some of which will be sold in future quarters. Referral fees on interest rate swaps offset the decrease in non-interest income and totaled $30,000 in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $11,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest expense decreased 1.3% in 2024, a continuation of the decline of 28.8% in 2023 compared to 2022. In 2024 the decrease related to lower salaries and benefits, occupancy expenses, miscellaneous loan expenses, marketing costs and foreclosed property expense. Professional fees and other expenses increased to include certain merger-related costs. Legal fees and investment banking fees were the primary merger-related costs in the first 2024 quarter.

President and CEO Richard D. Burleson commented: "Over the past year interest rates on funding have continued to increase more quickly than asset yields have risen. To offset the higher funding costs, we are committed to continuing our efforts to be more efficient while still offering high levels of local service and secure technology."

The proposed merger with Dogwood State Bank was announced February 1, 2024. Mr. Burleson continued: "We are very excited about our proposed merger with Dogwood State Bank. This partnership will allow us to offer expanded products and services to our customers and move towards greater economies of scale. We believe these steps are necessary to increase our value to both our customers and shareholders."

At March 31, 2024, total gross loans held for investment were $508,679,000 compared to $501,046,000, as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.5%. The Bank is being very cautious with loan growth at this stage of the economic cycle. Total deposits on March 31, 2024 were $578,786,000 compared to deposits as of March 31, 2023 of $581,307,000. The Company estimates that approximately 11.1% of deposits are uninsured at March 31, 2024.

Burleson further reported that "the Bank continues to have high asset quality. Our nonperforming assets, comprising nonperforming loans and foreclosed assets, totaled $624,000 at March 31, 2024, compared to $658,000 at December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, we had one loan with an outstanding balance of $68,000 in our foreclosure pipeline and our past due percentages remained well below our peers at .09%. On March 31, 2024, our Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") totaled $6,080,000 or 1.20% of total loans outstanding." The Company experienced a net recovery to the ACL during the first quarter of 2024.

The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 10.4% on March 31, 2024, and liquidity levels remain satisfactory. Book value per common share as of March 31, 2024 was $9.06.

Community First Bank has twelve full-service financial centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, with two in Seneca and single locations in each of Anderson, Greenville, Williamston, Walhalla and Westminster, South Carolina, Dallas, Charlotte and Franklin, North Carolina, and Elizabethton and Johnson City, Tennessee.

COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share information)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Income Statement

2024

2023

Change Net interest income

$ 4,913

$ 5,727

-14.2 % Provision for credit losses

(22)

122

-118.0 % Other income

909

934

-2.7 % Other expense

5,060

5,128

-1.3 % Income before income taxes

784

1,411

-44.4 % Benefit (provision) for income taxes

223

(376)

-159.3 % Net income

1,007

1,035

-2.7 % Dividends paid on preferred stock

(39)

(39)

- % Net income available to common shareholders

$ 968

$ 996

-2.8 %













Net income per common share











Basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.18



Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.18





COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share information)





March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023 Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Total assets

$ 684,015

$ 674,528

$ 684,661 Gross loans

508,679

501,046

511,003 Allowance for credit losses

6,080

5,987

6,077 Loans held for investment, net

502,599

495,059

504,926 Securities

94,712

99,713

96,773 Total earning assets

666,041

653,908

663,569 Total deposits

578,786

581,307

579,268 Shareholders' equity

53,181

49,250

52,615 Book value per common share

9.06

8.36

8.97

COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (continued)





March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023 Asset Quality Data

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Nonperforming loans











Non-accrual loans

$ 454

$ 281

$ 488 Foreclosed Assets

170

25

170 Total nonperforming assets

$ 624

$ 306

$ 658













Net charge-offs (recoveries) year to date

$ (3)

$ (30)

$ 30













Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and foreclosed assets

0.12 %

0.06 %

0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.05 %

0.10 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

1,339.21 %

2,130.60 %

1,245.29 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

1.20 %

1.19 %

1.19 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans outstanding

0.00 %

(0.01 %)

0.01 %

















March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2023 Capital Ratios- Community First Bank

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

10.4 %

10.0 %

10.1 %

Contact: Richard D. Burleson, Jr. – President and CEO

Jennifer M. Champagne – Executive Vice President and CFO

864-886-0206

