COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND

SENECA, S.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community First Bancorporation, Inc. ("Community First", or "the Company") (OTC:CFOK), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. and SeaTrust Mortgage Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared its first cash dividend of $0.10 per share to common shareholders of record as of March 16, 2022. The special dividend is payable March 23, 2022.

This is the first cash dividend on common shares declared by the Board of Directors of Community First. Previously the Company had only distributed stock dividends on common shares, the last of which was paid in 2011, and dividends on preferred shares.