Community First Health Plans Expands Relationship with ZeOmega®, Goes Live with LTSS and Nurse Mobility Functionality

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading provider of technology-enabled population health management solutions, and Community First Health Plans (CFHP), the only locally-owned, nonprofit health plan in the San Antonio, Texas area, today announced the successful go-live of Jiva LTSS, the ZeOmega solution for long-term services and supports.

Designed to simplify the coordination of services and supports for LTSS populations, Jiva LTSS offers an integrated solution that employs evidence-based guidelines for approving services and leverages state-mandated content. It is also highly configurable with the ability to meet requirements for any state.

"Before investing in Jiva, we were limited in our ability to manage the complex and evolving clinical management needs of our population," said Lisa Crow, Vice President of Population Health Management at CFHP. "We wanted a platform that could help us improve care for our existing members and support us as we grow as an organization. We're happy to say Jiva has proven to be that platform."

With Jiva providing the support CFHP needed to accomplish its population and business goals, the organization decided to expand its investment to include Jiva LTSS and Jiva Mobility.

"For us it was a no-brainer," said Jeremiah J. Simpson, Executive Director – STAR Kids Program for CFHP. "We have a vision to create a sustainable, long-term support system where our members with disabilities and chronic conditions have choice, control, and access to a full array of services that assure health, quality of life, and independence. Jiva LTSS gives us the ability to identify and leverage long-term services and supports our members need – within a singular medical management system." Additionally, Jiva Mobility ensures CFHP care managers have access to patient data and functionality in Jiva even when they are in remote areas with limited connectivity.

"This is a very exciting time for CFHP, ZeOmega, and the members served by this solution," said Karen Iapoce, RN, Government Solutions Senior Analyst for ZeOmega. "Jiva LTSS simplifies the care team's and member's journey through a complex LTSS system. By removing complexity, we improve the quality of care and services, eliminate barriers, and support members to live independently within their setting of choice."

Since their initial go-live, Jiva has helped CFHP overcome previous challenges with siloed information by providing a true, 360-degree, member-centric view that's helping improve care for CFHP's approximately 150,000 members. With the launch of Jiva LTSS and Jiva Mobility, they anticipate making even greater progress toward their vision.

"We are honored to help CFHP improve outcomes and achieve their vision," says Sam Rangaswamy, ZeOmega Founder and CEO. "The Jiva platform combined with Jiva LTSS and Jiva Mobility provides the flexibility needed to support CFHP's growth. Helping to advance the efficiency and effectiveness of their care management efforts is a privilege."

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

To learn more, visit www.zeomega.com .

About Community First Health Plans

CFHP was established in 1995 by the University Health System, specifically to provide health care coverage to the citizens of Bexar and the surrounding counties. As the only locally owned and managed, non-profit health plan in the area, CFHP's commitment to our members is to provide great health care benefits backed by outstanding service, delivered by people who live right here in South Texas.

Visit www.cfhp.com for more information.

SOURCE ZeOmega

Related Links

http://www.zeomega.com

