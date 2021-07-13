Community First Health Plans to Enter the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Leveraging Softheon's Cloud Enrollment and Billing Solution

Community First Health Plans to use Softheon, private exchange technology provider in NY, to enter the ACA Marketplace. Tweet this

Recent legislation and increased stability to the Marketplace has led to many health plans to begin positioning themselves to enter the Marketplace to capitalize on this growing opportunity.

Community First's Approach to Providing Quality Care to Texas Residents

Community First continues to grow the number of individuals and families they have touched in the San Antonio and surrounding areas. Reaching over 700,000 unique members and serving their community for over 26 years has enabled Community First to become a staple of the health insurance market. Community First offers innovative products that aim to make healthcare more accessible by providing affordable coverage through their local network of health providers.

"We are in a unique position where we can blend the latest technology with local experience to offer high quality health and wellness services for our Members," said Theresa Scepanski, President & CEO for Community First Health Plans.

Operating on a local level allows Community First to partner with key community organizations to help inform members and connect them with the health care coverage and extended resources they need. Entering the Marketplace allows for Community First to further expand their offerings and help improve the lives of more members in their community.

How Softheon Helps Community First Reach Their Goal

Softheon helps health plans place themselves in a position of growth when entering the Marketplace by utilizing innovative technology. Softheon supports the scaling of health plans to meet the growing number of enrollees and changes to the Marketplace by leveraging industry best practices and modular systems designed to provide customizable solutions. Providing Community First with leading enrollment, billing, and member engagement technology will improve the user-experience while reducing administrative overhead.

Speaking on the partnership, Softheon's CEO Eugene Sayan said, "Health plans continue to find the Affordable Care Act marketplace attractive, and Softheon is an innovation engine that makes entry into the ACA quick and effective."

Softheon frees Community First to focus on ensuring that they are providing the best quality health plans to their members by assisting in handling all regulatory and operational requirements with a turnkey solution.

Learn how to enter the ACA marketplace before your competitors. Read Softheon's newest whitepaper for the top technology trends your health plan should keep in mind to capitalize on the expanding ACA Marketplace.

About Community First

For over 26 years, Community First Health Plans has been inspired by the communities in which we live and work. As the only locally owned nonprofit health plan in the area, our commitment to our Members is to provide great health care benefits backed by outstanding service, delivered by people who live right here in South Texas. Our goal is to help San Antonio and the surrounding areas achieve more successful health outcomes by putting our community first.

About Softheon

Founded in 2000, Softheon's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions solve complex challenges for health plans and government health agencies.

Issuers and consumers utilizing Medicaid, Medicare, and the ACA Marketplace benefit from Softheon's innovative technology that reduces administrative overhead and enhances user-experiences.

Softheon is an Agent, Broker, and Merchant of Record that facilitates health insurance enrollment, administration, and renewal. Trusted by CMS and 8 State agencies, Softheon's solutions span multiple industries.

To learn more about Softheon's solutions, visit www.softheon.com or email Mitchel Forney at [email protected].

SOURCE Softheon

Related Links

http://www.softheon.com

