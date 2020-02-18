Community First Seawalk Music Festival Returns for 8th Year

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jax Beach Festivals announced today the return of the Community First Seawalk Music Festival to the Seawalk Pavilion Oceanfront. The two-day festival will take place this Saturday and Sunday, February 22-23 2020. Headlined by Split Tone, LPT, Big Engine, Second Shot Band, The Melodie Trucks Band, the festival aims to celebrate Northeast Florida's favorite local musicians, artists, food vendors, and businesses, and for the fifth time in festival history, the Ferris wheel will return for attendees to enjoy.

"It's been exciting to watch this truly local music festival make the scene in its first seven years," said Jax Beach Festivals founder and CEO Sam Veal. "As the buzz around this iconic event grows and we prepare for a beautiful weekend at Jax Beach, we're excited to watch it continue its status as the premier signature local music event for Northeast Florida."

The festival is free to attend, and is family friendly, with an entertainment zone dedicated to the festival's youngest attendees. VIP tickets are available for $20.00 and include front of stage seating, private port-a-lets, beverage servers, and backstage food and beverage. The festival will be open from Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, and from One to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23.

"We're so thankful for our title sponsor, Community First Credit Union, whose vision for and commitment to celebrating local culture has helped power this growing festival," Veal added. "We couldn't do this without all of our amazing sponsor partners, they have really led the way in bringing this great festival to Jacksonville Beach each year."

About Community First Seawalk Music Festival: The eighth annual Community First Seawalk Music Fest returns on February 22 & 23 2020. The festival celebrates Northeast Florida's rich and diverse local resources with all local artists,crafters,business, and food vendors. This free, two-day event is held at the iconic Seawalk Pavilion; located on First Street North, just behind Jacksonville Beach City Hall. To view the Community First Seawalk Music Fest's full lineup and schedule, please visit: http://www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com/

Media Contact:

Rebecca James

904-270-9301

rebeccabjames1@gmail.com

SOURCE Jax Beach Festivals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com

