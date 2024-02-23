Community Foundation of Broward Adds Five New Board Members and Selects 2024 Board Officers

Link to high-resolution photographs of New Board Members here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of Broward added five local leaders and selected officers for its 2024 Board of Directors.

New members of the Community Foundation Board of Directors include Ted Christie, Ramona Fowler, Alice Jackson, Brian Poulin and John Templeton.

Ted Christie is President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Airlines and former CFO of Pinnacle Airlines Corp.





Alice Jackson is a former commercial real estate executive and former Senior Vice President of Jones Lang Lasalle. She also serves on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's National Advisory Board.





John Templeton is Chief Executive Officer of Templeton & Company, leading the firm's audit and accounting practice. He is a Certified Public Accountant in both Florida and Georgia .

The Community Foundation Board of Directors also has elected a full slate of officers. FPL executive Juliet Murphy Roulhac has been re-elected Chair and Mona Pittenger has been elected Vice Chair. Jonathan Allen has been elected Secretary and Bertha Henry has been elected Treasurer. Burnadette Norris-Weeks and Eric Vainder have been elected at-large members.

Board Chair Juliet Murphy Roulhac also served as Board Chair for 2023. She is the Director of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement for Florida Power & Light Company. She is an attorney with over 25 years of complex business litigation and appellate experience.





Secretary Jonathan Allen is Director of Broward County's Water and Wastewater Services Business Operations Division and has decades of senior level management experience for city and county governments.





Burnadette Norris-Weeks and Eric Vainder have been elected at-large members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors.

"Our hands-on Board of Directors is made up of innovative executives and dedicated community leaders who guide our grantmaking, help us grow Broward's endowment and provide insights to new ways to shape a brighter future for Broward," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "We are grateful for their service to our community and excited for the year ahead."

