Community Foundation of Broward Adds Five New Board Members and Selects 2024 Board Officers

News provided by

Community Foundation of Broward

23 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

Link to high-resolution photographs of New Board Members here.

Link to high-resolution photographs of 2024 Board Officers here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of Broward added five local leaders and selected officers for its 2024 Board of Directors. 

New members of the Community Foundation Board of Directors include Ted Christie, Ramona Fowler, Alice Jackson, Brian Poulin and John Templeton.

  • Ted Christie is President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Airlines and former CFO of Pinnacle Airlines Corp.

  • Ramona Fowler is an executive advisor to health care organizations and former co-founder and managing partner of Prism Healthcare Partners.

  • Alice Jackson is a former commercial real estate executive and former Senior Vice President of Jones Lang Lasalle. She also serves on the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's National Advisory Board.

  • Brian Poulin is Principal of Evergreen Partners, LLC, and has a background in tax law and developing and owning rental real estate.

  • John Templeton is Chief Executive Officer of Templeton & Company, leading the firm's audit and accounting practice. He is a Certified Public Accountant in both Florida and Georgia.

The Community Foundation Board of Directors also has elected a full slate of officers.  FPL executive Juliet Murphy Roulhac has been re-elected Chair and Mona Pittenger has been elected Vice Chair.  Jonathan Allen has been elected Secretary and Bertha Henry has been elected Treasurer.  Burnadette Norris-Weeks and Eric Vainder have been elected at-large members.

  • Board Chair Juliet Murphy Roulhac also served as Board Chair for 2023. She is the Director of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement for Florida Power & Light Company. She is an attorney with over 25 years of complex business litigation and appellate experience.

  • Vice Chair Mona Pittenger is an LGBTQ activist and philanthropist and is the retired owner of a real estate company specializing in the management and sale of government foreclosures.

  • Secretary Jonathan Allen is Director of Broward County's Water and Wastewater Services Business Operations Division and has decades of senior level management experience for city and county governments.

  • Treasurer Bertha Henry is formerly County Administrator for Broward County and has 30 years of experience serving in public sector leadership roles.

  • Burnadette Norris-Weeks and Eric Vainder have been elected at-large members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors.

"Our hands-on Board of Directors is made up of innovative executives and dedicated community leaders who guide our grantmaking, help us grow Broward's endowment and provide insights to new ways to shape a brighter future for Broward," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D.  "We are grateful for their service to our community and excited for the year ahead."

For more information about Community Foundation of Broward, please email Kirk Englehardt, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Community Foundation ([email protected]) or call 954-761-9503.

About Community Foundation of Broward:
Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 532 charitable funds represent more than $260 million in assets, distributing $175 million in grants over the past 39 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

Media Contact:
Kirk Englehardt
Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Community Foundation of Broward
[email protected]
(M) 786-562-4282 (O) 954-761-9503 x105

SOURCE Community Foundation of Broward

Also from this source

Oakland Park Community Fund Established at the Community Foundation of Broward with $50,000 Gift from the Hudson Family Fund

Oakland Park Community Fund Established at the Community Foundation of Broward with $50,000 Gift from the Hudson Family Fund

A new endowed charitable fund has been established for the City of Oakland Park, Fla., at the Community Foundation of Broward with a generous gift...
Community Foundation of Broward Honors Its New "Community Builders"

Community Foundation of Broward Honors Its New "Community Builders"

The Community Foundation of Broward is honoring five new Community Builders, local philanthropists who create endowed charitable funds of $1 million...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.