Community Foundation of Broward Grows its Support of South Florida Arts and Culture Scene with Grants to Eight Arts Organizations

Florida Youth Orchestra, South Florida PBS, Brazilian Voices, Brevo Theatre, Grace Arts Center, New City Players, GENVAS (Venetian Arts Society) and Funding Arts Broward Receive Art & Culture Grants from the Community Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of Broward has increased its support of the arts and culture scene in South Florida by awarding grants totaling $430,000 dollars to eight local arts organizations. The grants were approved at a recent meeting of the Community Foundation of Broward Board of Directors.

The eight art and culture grant awardees are Florida Youth Orchestra, South Florida PBS, Brazilian Voices, Brevo Theatre, Grace Arts Center, New City Players, GENVAS (Venetian Arts Society) and Funding Arts Broward.

"The arts have the power to unite our community. They inspire us, educate us, and challenge our perspectives," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "The character and fabric of our community are enriched and intertwined through our shared experiences with the arts."

South Florida arts organizations receiving grants from the Community Foundation of Broward are:

Florida Youth Orchestra – "Music Education and Public Performances" – The 2-year, $120,000 grant makes it possible for more than 300 students to participate in orchestral education during 35 weekly training sessions and five public performances annually.





South Florida PBS – "Film-maker: Flip The Script Season 2" – The $100,000, 2-year grant continues the success of the "Film-maker: Flip The Script" program by pairing five new aspiring student filmmakers from Broward high schools with established film artists to tell their stories. Residents are invited to view the completed films at Savor Cinema that is also simulcast virtually, followed by Q&A sessions and broadcast locally to PBS' South Florida audience.





Brazilian Voices – "Expanding Wellness Through Music" – The $45,000 grant provides for 70 live musical performances at assisted living and medical facilities where more than 7,000 patients, seniors and caregivers can enjoy and relax to the sound of bossa nova. Seniors and patients can participate using handheld shakers.





Brevo Theatre – "Young Gifted & Brave – Theatre for Youth" – The $15,000 grant supports a 7-week summer conservatory for 35 young people from diverse backgrounds who are interested in high-quality actor training and performance education. The summer camp is held at Broward College's Bailey Hall and culminates with a theatrical production.





Grace Arts Center – "City of the Arts Part II" – The $40,000 grant supports seven Native American, Creole and Gullah Geechee language film screenings with community conversations, dance performances and pop-up art exhibits. It also makes possible for community sail painting studios to produce two sails for the Street Art Regatta 2025 and to present Festival of Classics, a theatrical performance at Oceanside Park and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF).





New City Players – "24-25 Productions" – The $35,000 grant allows for the continuation of support for the marketing and production of three theatrical plays, A Streetcar Named Desire, Christmas Radio Play, and All My Sons. Each play will show 13-16 performances where up to 700 guests can participate in post-show talkbacks and free community events inspired by the productions.





GENVAS (Venetian Arts Society) – "From South Florida with Love!" – A $65,000 grant provides for GENVAS to host and film a series of 12 vocal and musical performances at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Sunshine Cathedral, Stranahan House and other venues. The live shows for an audience of 1,500 people celebrate LGBTQ+ artists and promote inclusion and allyship. The 45-60 minute films are shared and promoted via HappeningOutTV, YouTube and other channels spreading the message of love.





Funding Arts Broward – "Arts Assessment Report" – A $10,000 grant allows for the co-production of the Arts Assessment Report, a publication focused on interviews and researching a Broward's arts organization needs analysis.

