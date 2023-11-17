Community Foundation of Broward Honors Its New "Community Builders"

Five New "Community Builders" Create Endowed Charitable Funds of $1 Million or More

A Total of 57 Community Builders Include Individuals, Families and Organizations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of Broward is honoring five new Community Builders, local philanthropists who create endowed charitable funds of $1 million or more to shape a brighter future for Broward.

The Community Foundation's new Community Builders are:

left to right: New Community Builders of the Community Foundation of Broward are Ryan Case, Raquel Case Travaline, Rita Case, Colin Brown, and Jarett and Dara Levan. Community Foundation Board Chair Juliet Roulhac also honors new Community Builders Margie Fried, Leila Fried, Trevor Fried, Beatriz Miniaci and Albert Miniaci holding Chico. At right is Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson. (Courtesy Community Foundation of Broward)

Colin W. Brown

Rita and Rick Case

Trevor and Margie Fried

Dara and Jarett Levan

Albert and Beatriz Miniaci

The Community Foundation now has 57 total Community Builders, who include generous individuals, families and community organizations who partner with the Community Foundation to fuel innovation and tackle Broward's big challenges. Community Builder gifts to the Community Foundation total nearly $200 million. With the Community Foundation's careful investment and stewardship, their endowed charitable funds will continue to positively impact the community for generations to come.

"We are honored to partner with these incredible philanthropists to ensure their support for the community never ends," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "They set an example of excellence with their giving and business acumen. We are excited to be a part of their legacy of impact in Broward."

Colin Brown currently serves as chairman of the board of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., founded by Jim Moran. He joined the family-owned business in 1992 and served as its CEO for 16 years. The Colin W. Brown Fund will focus on helping to break the cycle of poverty through education and career readiness.

Since moving Rick Case Automotive Group's headquarters to South Florida from Ohio in 1985, Rita and Rick Case have built an award-winning company that is one of America's most respected retail automotive brands, with 14 dealerships throughout South Florida and Atlanta. The Rita and Rick Case Family Fund will ensure support for initiatives that have the greatest impact on children, families, education and health care.

Trevor and Margie Fried are also new Community Builders for the Community Foundation. Margie's work as an elementary school teacher and Trevor's career as a financial advisor have always been driven by a desire to help others. The Trevor and Margie Fried Family Charitable Fund will provide sustainable support to those who are impacted by injustice and intolerance, and to those who are in need.

With two endowed funds, Dara and Jarett Levan have become Community Builders. Their fund group already includes BBX Capital, where Jarett is President and CEO, which in 2019 became the Community Foundation's first corporate Community Builder. Dara and Jarett previously established the Dara and Jarett Fund for the Arts. Now they have taken their philanthropy to new heights with the creation of the endowed Dara and Jarett Levan Fund for Mental Health and Well-Being.

Albert and Beatriz Miniaci share a passion for giving back and getting involved to support the community they love. Albert, originally from New York, and Beatriz, from Chile, made their life together in Broward. As Albert's entrepreneurial success grew, he and Beatriz prioritized local philanthropy that empowers others to achieve their full potential. The new, endowed Albert and Beatriz Miniaci Family Fund at the Community Foundation locks in sustainable, permanent support for nonprofits and causes that matter to them.

About The Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, The Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 532 charitable Funds represent more than $260 million in assets, distributing $175 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

