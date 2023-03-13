Community Foundation of Broward Welcomes Four New Members to its Board of Directors

Note to Editors: Recent high-resolution photographs of each of the new Community Foundation of Broward Board Members are included, below.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Foundation of Broward has named four new members to its Board of Directors. The new Board members were elected at a recent meeting of the full Board of Directors.

Newly-elected members of the Community Foundation Board of Directors are Holly Bodenweber, Bertha Henry, Aurelio Fernandez and Jason Liberty.

Holly Bodenweber Bertha Henry Aurelio Fernandez Jason Liberty

Holly Bodenweber is the President of the Hudson Family Foundation. The Broward native and Fort Lauderdale resident has served on the boards of directors of numerous community organizations, including the NSU Museum of Art, Funding Arts Broward, Broward Library Foundation and Pine Crest School.

Formerly County Administrator for Broward County, Bertha Henry has developed a huge depth of knowledge of the Broward community, with an emphasis on business, the environment, development, transportation, public safety and nonprofit organizations.

Aurelio Fernandez, former CEO of Memorial Healthcare System, based in Hollywood. Fernandez is an accountant and was CFO of Memorial Healthcare before becoming CEO. He previously was CEO at Hialeah Hospital and Florida Medical Center.

President and CEO for Royal Caribbean Group, Jason Liberty was previously Senior Manager with the accounting firm KPMG LLP. He serves on the Board of Advisors for the Kenan-Flagler Business School of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We are so grateful these impressive local leaders are volunteering their time to help us shape a brighter future for Broward," said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O'Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. "Their leadership and insights will bolster our work to foster community collaborations, build Broward's endowment, advance equity and connect people who care to causes that matter."

About Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, Community Foundation of Broward (CFB) helps families, individuals, and corporations create personalized charitable Funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 489 charitable Funds represent more than $269 million in assets, distributing $145 million in grants over the past 37 years. CFB provides bold leadership on community solutions and fosters philanthropy that connects people who care with causes that matter – which empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community – and BE BOLD. www.cfbroward.org.

