Community Gaming Announces Partnership with Parallel to Host $10K Planetfall Clash Tournament

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Parallel to host Planetfall Clash Minor, scheduled for September 7 and 8, 2024. With a $10,000 prize pool, this partnership highlights the significant improvements in tournament structures for Web3 games, particularly trading card games (TCGs), bringing a higher level of professionalism to the competitive scene while still accommodating beginners.

Community Gaming x Parallel

The Planetfall Clash will bring together 128 players in a dynamic Swiss-format tournament, where competitors will face off in Best-of-3 matches. As the competition intensifies, the top 8 players will advance to a Single Elimination round, shifting to a Best-of-5 format. The tournament will be streamed live on twitch.tv/parallel_tcg , allowing fans and players alike to witness the intense competition. Participants in the Planetfall Clash will earn Parallel League points, crucial for accessing the Parallel League Major event offering up to $500,000 in prizes, making this tournament a must-play for those aiming to rise in the competitive ranks.

CG is thrilled to be part of the Parallel League ecosystem, a game that keeps upgrading and investing to create the premier competitive Trading Card Game experience for everyone worldwide. This partnership also showcases CG's commitment to becoming the go-to place for major tournaments.

For more information about the Planetfall Clash, follow Community Gaming and Parallel on their respective social media channels. Stay tuned for updates on the Twitch streaming details and additional announcements as the tournament date approaches.

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming ( https://www.communitygaming.io/ ) has built the most advanced tournament software in the world, powering the payment infrastructure of over 50k tournament matches each month for popular web2 and web3 games. The CG platform empowers millions of gamers to monetize their passion for gaming through tournaments and fan engagement. Our platform equips players, tournament organizers, and game developers with the tools needed to create and participate in scalable tournaments.

About Parallel

Parallel ( https://parallel.life/ ) is a free to play digital trading card game built in a thrilling sci-fi universe. Collect cards, build decks, and battle your peers in a strategic battle for control of Earth. Combine cards from one of the five factions and the Universal pool to create a 40 card deck.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Community Gaming Inc