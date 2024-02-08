Community Gaming Integrates with World ID To Verify Esports Tournament Players

News provided by

Community Gaming Inc

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming, the leading web3 tournament platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Tools for Humanity, a contributor to the Worldcoin project co-founded by Alex Blania and Sam Altman. This collaboration aims to greatly enhance the integrity and security of the hundreds of tournaments facilitated on CG each month.

Continue Reading
Example of World-ID Verified Tournament
Example of World-ID Verified Tournament

Through this partnership, Community Gaming will integrate World ID's humanness verification technology into its platform for select tournaments. This optional feature will enable tournament organizers to require registrants to verify their account via World ID prior to registering for their tournament, significantly enhancing account authenticity and better ensuring that each participant in a World ID-verified tournament is a unique individual. Verified users will also receive a badge on their GamerID profile page indicating they have previously verified their account.

World ID is a digital humanness passport designed to let anyone prove they're unique and human on the internet while keeping their identity private. By verifying the uniqueness of each participant without revealing personal information, World ID ensures that Community Gaming's tournaments are not only more secure but also respect player privacy. This extra step will also help to combat multi-accounting, a prevalent issue across web3 gaming where users create multiple accounts to gain unfair advantages in competitions.

This partnership will allow Community Gaming to confidently host tournaments with larger prize pools that have a higher standard of integrity, reducing the likelihood of multi-accounting and ensuring a more level playing field for all participants. In the future, Community Gaming also plans to host in-person events across Latin America where players can learn more about Orb verification and the benefits of proof of personhood.

"We are excited to partner with Tools for Humanity and integrate with World ID. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a fair, competitive, and secure gaming experience," said Chris Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "With World ID, we are setting a new standard in esports tournament integrity, ensuring that every player is unique, and every victory is earned."

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the leading web3 tournament platform, powering the payment infrastructure of over 75k tournament matches each month within the web2 & web3 gaming ecosystem. The platform offers a comprehensive set of tools to empower players, organizers, and game developers to seamlessly create and facilitate esports tournaments.

SOURCE Community Gaming Inc

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.