Community Gaming Integrates with World ID To Verify Esports Tournament Players

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming , the leading web3 tournament platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Tools for Humanity , a contributor to the Worldcoin project co-founded by Alex Blania and Sam Altman. This collaboration aims to greatly enhance the integrity and security of the hundreds of tournaments facilitated on CG each month.

Through this partnership, Community Gaming will integrate World ID's humanness verification technology into its platform for select tournaments. This optional feature will enable tournament organizers to require registrants to verify their account via World ID prior to registering for their tournament, significantly enhancing account authenticity and better ensuring that each participant in a World ID-verified tournament is a unique individual. Verified users will also receive a badge on their GamerID profile page indicating they have previously verified their account.

World ID is a digital humanness passport designed to let anyone prove they're unique and human on the internet while keeping their identity private. By verifying the uniqueness of each participant without revealing personal information, World ID ensures that Community Gaming's tournaments are not only more secure but also respect player privacy. This extra step will also help to combat multi-accounting, a prevalent issue across web3 gaming where users create multiple accounts to gain unfair advantages in competitions.

This partnership will allow Community Gaming to confidently host tournaments with larger prize pools that have a higher standard of integrity, reducing the likelihood of multi-accounting and ensuring a more level playing field for all participants. In the future, Community Gaming also plans to host in-person events across Latin America where players can learn more about Orb verification and the benefits of proof of personhood.

"We are excited to partner with Tools for Humanity and integrate with World ID. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a fair, competitive, and secure gaming experience," said Chris Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "With World ID, we are setting a new standard in esports tournament integrity, ensuring that every player is unique, and every victory is earned."

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the leading web3 tournament platform, powering the payment infrastructure of over 75k tournament matches each month within the web2 & web3 gaming ecosystem. The platform offers a comprehensive set of tools to empower players, organizers, and game developers to seamlessly create and facilitate esports tournaments.

SOURCE Community Gaming Inc