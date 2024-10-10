Community Gaming Joins Forces with Moonton as Official Esports Partner for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

The ultimate esports platform leveled up! CG's tournament organizers can unlock exclusive MLBB benefits, such as the famously sought after Tournament Mode and economic incentives for organizers

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming (CG), the leading esports platform for automated tournament payouts and sponsor of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's professional league for the Latin America Region, MPL LATAM, now supports developing esports communities in Latin America in collaboration with Moonton.

MLBB x Community Gaming

This partnership is a significant boost to CG's existing advantages associated with its grant program, a partner-backed initiative to provide Organizers with economic resources based on the performance and growth of their local gaming communities. Tournament organizers can apply to receive platform support, prizes, in-game currency, items, and tournament professional assistance including "Tournament Mode", a special setting on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang that grants organizers enhanced features, such as unlocking all available skins in the game for players to fully enjoy a complete and unique MLBB pro tournament experience.

On behalf of Moonton, Wei Xu, regional esports operation manager, indicated "we are excited to announce the partnership with Community Gaming. Community Gaming is the most accepted esports platform in our community in Latin America. We hope this partnership brings new experiences to the players!"

As MPL comes to its end this year, CG will also be collaborating with MLBB professional teams for a flash $4,000 prize tournament set to enhance the visibility of the company's services. This event marks a pivotal moment set to highlight CG's preparedness to impact the professional MLBB scene.

Community Gaming and Moonton are no strangers to mutual cooperation. In the past both companies have partnered to develop the Dawn of Heroes Series, a set of events in 2021 and 2022 that offered qualifying slots to MLBB's Signature Competition, Liga LATAM. The companies have also worked together on Peru's University Tournament INTERU 2023 and currently Community Gaming hosts significant activity of MLBB Tournaments from over 12 countries on a monthly basis.

More information about Community Gaming and its activities to further esports worldwide is available at https://www.communitygaming.io/explore

About Community Gaming Inc.

Community Gaming has built the most advanced competitive gaming platform in the world, powering payment infrastructure for over 50,000 tournament matches monthly. The CG platform equips players, organizers, and game developers with the tools needed to host efficient esports competitions and monetize their passion through tournaments and fan engagement.

About Moonton Technology

Moonton Technology Co., Ltd specializes in global game R&D and distribution, aiming to provide the best mobile gaming experiences to players around the world. Its flagship game, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is a world-renowned title, with over 1 billion installs and 100 million monthly active users worldwide.

SOURCE Community Gaming Inc