Community Health Network and Lirio utilize Microsoft Technology to Put Patients First with Hyper-Personalized Patient Journeys

Lirio's Precision Nudging® technology engages the unengaged and motivates the unmotivated by delivering the right nudge to the right patient, via the right modality, at the right time.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio , a pioneer in the fusion of behavioral science and artificial intelligence to deliver better health outcomes, is partnering with Community Health Network (Community), a nonprofit health system based in Indianapolis, to launch innovative hyper-personalized interventions that will improve population health outcomes.

The new partnership is part of Community's multi-year digital strategy that includes adopting patient outreach capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 marketing to help improve healthcare delivery, patient experiences, costs and outcomes, and engage with more patients. Community offers access to hundreds of physicians, specialty and acute care hospitals, surgery centers, home care services, prescription management, behavioral health, and employer health services across central Indiana. Patients and their families interact with the system at many different touchpoints, ranging from searching for care and making appointments all the way through to the billing process.

Lirio's Precision Nudging® solution is unlike standard patient outreach platforms that depend on list pulls and batch-sends of generic emails or text messages; Lirio optimizes the messaging and imagery, modality, and individual timing of behavioral interventions for each patient's specific health needs.

"Patients expect access to care to be easy, personal, and intuitive," said Patrick McGill, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at Community Health Network. "Lirio's unique approach to using behavioral science and AI to engage and support each patient based on what we know about them will result in more meaningful patient experiences, better adherence, and ultimately, improved health outcomes."

The accumulated knowledge about each patient who interacts with Lirio's interventions informs Lirio's Large Behavior Model, which combines artificial intelligence and behavioral science, to predict each person's barriers to action and includes a solution to help overcome them. As the model receives more consumer data and responses, the engine adapts and optimizes each journey – first for whole populations, then for specific segments, and finally for individuals – matching each person to the intervention most likely to connect with their motivations.

"We're excited to partner with Community Health Network and admire their build-to-partner innovation philosophy," said Marten den Haring, CEO of Lirio. "Lirio's platform fits seamlessly within Community's existing data and technology infrastructure and provides the ability to deliver personalized nudges through email, text messages, chatbots, MyChart®, and easily scales and adapts to future needs."

Community recently announced it is adopting Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare solutions and Dynamics 365 to modernize its contact center, unite its customer data with real-time journeys, and enable greater data insights to streamline the patient experience. Lirio's Precision Nudging® solution will seamlessly integrate with the Microsoft technology stack.

"At Microsoft, we are committed to helping the healthcare industry get the tools it needs to improve the patient experience and outcomes," said Antoinette Thomas, MSN, RN, NP, Industry Advisor, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences. "Lirio's innovative solution is a valuable capability as the industry moves beyond traditional standardized approaches to patient engagement towards data-driven, personalized health journeys that drive patient engagement and create ownership in their health outcomes.

About Lirio

Lirio's personalization engine for digital health combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to automate and scale unique consumer health journeys through its Precision Nudging® interventions. Lirio has received multiple awards for its excellence in applied artificial intelligence, was named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and is HITRUST® CSF certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and NIST certified. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com .

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

