Community Health Network Chooses Qualtrics as Their Preferred Provider to Modernize the Patient Experience

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that Community Health Network , a non-profit health system with more than 200 sites of care and affiliates throughout Central Indiana, will be partnering with Qualtrics to significantly expand their patient experience program with Qualtrics CustomerXM ™.

Community Health Network logged more than 2 million patient encounters and 700,000 doctor visits last year alone. Instead of connecting patient feedback from disparate systems, they will transition onto a centralized platform with Qualtrics to build a modern voice of the customer program. They will be able to utilize new methods of capturing feedback beyond traditional surveys, apply extensive analytics capabilities from the Qualtrics iQ ™ suite to better understand patient feedback gathered across multiple channels, and more quickly respond to the needs of their needs in real-time. Instead of focusing solely on measuring performance against industry benchmarks, Community Health Network will be able to focus on the drivers that will improve patient care.

"Qualtrics emerged as the clear partner to help us advance our organizational mission for our patients and stakeholders," said Patrick McGill, MD, FAAFP, EVP, Chief Analytics Officer at Community Health Network. "In addition to continuing our focus on patient experience, we will be able to expand our program to new areas and map end-to-end journeys to identify other areas where we can take action. We look forward to building a new, modern patient experience program with Qualtrics and their expertise in healthcare and experience management."

"Qualtrics has a proven history of supporting large and complex healthcare systems such as Community Health Network to build a single system of action that advances their organizational goals," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor at Qualtrics. "With our expertise in advanced research and patient experience, we're excited to partner with Community Health Network to find new and innovative ways of advancing their existing program."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

