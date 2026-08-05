Community Health Network, Clarium to reduce surgical supplies costs

Community will streamline operations in surgical settings and drive cost savings across nine hospitals.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Health Network, a leading health system based in Indianapolis, is deploying Clarium, an AI-powered supply chain automation platform, to transform its surgical supply chain and achieve significant cost savings. Clarium will provide Community with an AI platform that identifies cost savings opportunities in surgical settings, helping the organization reduce waste and lower the total cost of care across its nine hospitals. With one-third of its operating expenses tied to the supply chain, Community sees this as a top area for AI adoption to optimize and reduce costs.

"Clarium offered a novel solution, starting by using data to optimize physician preference lists and usage, and then expanding into other areas of supply chain management, such as contracting and procurement," said Community Health Network president and CEO Patrick McGill, MD, DHA, MBA. "To optimize supply spend across the board is a large undertaking and now we have the technology to do that."

The American Hospital Association estimates health systems collectively spend more than $297B on supplies each year as a result of waste, overpurchasing, and an overall lack of transparency. At a time when these organizations are facing margin pressures and need to reduce costs, AI platforms can help provide insights into product purchasing within high-cost settings such as operating rooms and procedural areas.

Community will deploy Clarium to target millions in savings on surgical spend each year. Clarium products help health systems automate optimization of tens of thousands of surgical preference cards — each preference card documents the exact products and quantities a surgeon requires to perform a procedure. Over time, preference cards become inaccurate — leading to overpurchasing and wasted items in the OR.

"One of our biggest challenges has been the lack of transparency and data regarding physician preference lists, and Clarium provides the insights necessary to make informed changes," McGill said.

"We're excited to help Community recognize immediate savings within surgical settings, which can be reinvested into where it matters most – patient care," said Clarium CEO Steve Liou. "Community Health Network's leadership team should be commended for recognizing that automation within its supply chain is a strategic imperative to dramatically lower costs. This forward-thinking mentality will help lower costs and transform the way they allocate financial resources."

Benefits of the Clarium-Community deployment will include:

Reducing waste and lower total costs of care

Greater transparency across Community's supply chain operations

Reducing team time spent on surgical supply chain management

Over time, the work between the two organizations will evolve and scale to help Community reach significant cost savings. To learn more, visit www.clariumhealth.com.

About Clarium

Clarium is an AI-powered automation platform that transforms the hospital supply chain into a systemwide margin lever. Clarium's agentic AI-native system empowers health systems to enhance patient care and workforce development by reducing operational waste. Our innovative platform automates supply chain processes, turning financial misallocation into meaningful reinvestment and margin expansion.

Continuously learning AI agents convert intelligence into coordinated action across facilities, delivering measurable financial and operational gains in weeks without disrupting care or clinical autonomy.

Founded in 2020, Clarium is trusted by more than 20 health systems representing nearly 30% of U.S. healthcare supply chain spend. The company has raised more than $43 million from leading investors, including General Catalyst, Northzone, AlleyCorp, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and the TMC Venture Fund. Learn more at www.clariumhealth.com.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations, and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com

SOURCE Clarium