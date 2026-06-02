Mount Sinai Health System Deploys Clarium Computer Vision to Modernize Surgical Supply Operations Across System

Partnership aims to improve data accuracy at the point of care, reduce supply waste, and modernize perioperative operations at scale

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarium, an AI-powered supply chain automation platform for health systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, one of the nation's leading academic health systems. Mount Sinai will deploy Clarium's computer vision-enabled supply capture and preference card optimization capabilities across eight hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to modernize surgical supply management, one of healthcare's most complex and costly operational areas.

Mount Sinai performs approximately 100 thousand surgical procedures in main operating rooms annually, making perioperative operations one of the health system's most complex and resource-intensive environments. Through this deployment, Mount Sinai is advancing its broader strategic priorities to modernize operations, reduce unwarranted clinical variability, and improve operational performance through better data and workflow automation.

Across the U.S., hospitals waste an estimated $25.7B annually on unnecessary supply chain spending, much of it driven by fragmented data, manual documentation, and outdated governance processes in high-cost environments like the operating room (OR). As supply chain remains the second-largest expense category for most health systems, leaders are increasingly focused on improving accuracy and visibility at the point of care without disrupting clinical workflows.

Improving Data Integrity at the Point of Care

Mount Sinai will deploy Clarium Vision, a hybrid hardware and software solution that uses in-room cameras and trained AI models to automatically capture surgical supply usage at the point of care, to improve how surgical supplies are documented, governed, and utilized. Deployed directly in the OR, Vision removes the manual documentation burden from nurses by recording and validating supplies in real-time, improving accuracy without disrupting clinical workflows.

Vision aims to replace manual OR documentation of supplies with automated, high-integrity data capture. Additionally, each item is validated against Clarium's centralized supply data and flagged if issues such as expired or recalled products are detected in order to improve safety practices.

The resulting utilization record feeds directly into Clarium's item master databases and preference card workflows, enabling more precise purchasing, reduced waste, and continuous optimization across perioperative services.

By improving the accuracy and completeness of supply utilization data at the source, Mount Sinai can drive continuous improvement across perioperative services while giving clinical teams valuable time back.

"Mount Sinai is focused on advancing operational excellence in ways that directly support patient care and clinical teams," said Dr. Amanda Rhee, System Vice President, Perioperative and Procedural Services, Mount Sinai Health System. "By modernizing how preference cards and surgical supplies are managed in the OR, and pairing accurate, real-time data with clinician-led workflows, we're reducing unwarranted variation and waste while empowering our surgical teams to drive continuous improvement. The goals are to improve safety, reduce work burden, better ensure supplies are available when needed, and to reduce waste. Partnership between all clinical teams is key and this will help ensure these improvements scale reliably across our operating rooms."

Why Mount Sinai Chose Clarium

Mount Sinai selected Clarium after evaluating multiple solutions, citing four key differentiators:

A data model tailored to Mount Sinai's operational complexity , enabling more precise data analysis and actionable preference card recommendations across multiple hospitals and service lines.

, enabling more precise data analysis and actionable preference card recommendations across multiple hospitals and service lines. End-to-end workflow automation that drives execution , surfacing actions and routing them to the right clinical and supply chain owners, and accelerating approval and implementation.

, surfacing actions and routing them to the right clinical and supply chain owners, and accelerating approval and implementation. A proven, team-based change management approach that fosters transparency and trust across clinical and supply chain teams.

that fosters transparency and trust across clinical and supply chain teams. An expanding portfolio of AI-powered capabilities anchored by computer vision-based inventory management and supported by automation to reduce manual work and enable continued innovation.

"Mount Sinai's approach reflects a deep alignment between mission, clinical leadership, and operational discipline," said Steve Liou, CEO, Clarium Health. "They are using technology to meaningfully improve how clinicians and supply chain teams work together day to day with a clear focus on governance, safety, and long-term sustainability. That level of intentionality is setting a standard other health systems will increasingly look to."

Measuring Success

Mount Sinai will measure partnership success across several key indicators, including:

Clinical team engagement and satisfaction with the preference card governance process

Measurable waste reduction, particularly unused or over-picked items

Reduced OR staff time spent on manual documentation and increased clinical supply revenue capture

Improved preference card accuracy and reduction in unwarranted clinical variation

Faster cycle time from opportunity identification to approved card changes

Over time, the partnership aims to establish a scalable, clinical team-led model that makes perioperative optimization continuous and data-driven, creating a sustainable foundation for operational excellence. To learn more visit www.clariumhealth.com.

About Clarium

Clarium is an AI-powered automation platform that transforms the hospital supply chain into a systemwide margin lever. Clarium's agentic AI-native system empowers health systems to enhance patient care and workforce development by reducing operational waste. Our innovative platform automates supply chain processes, turning financial misallocation into meaningful reinvestment and margin expansion.

Continuously learning AI agents convert intelligence into coordinated action across facilities, delivering measurable financial and operational gains in weeks without disrupting care or clinical autonomy.

Founded in 2020, Clarium is trusted by more than 20 health systems representing nearly 30% of U.S. healthcare supply chain spend. The company has raised more than $43 million from leading investors, including General Catalyst, Northzone, AlleyCorp, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and the TMC Venture Fund. Learn more at www.clariumhealth.com.

About Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with over 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients' medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek's® "The World's Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals" and by U.S. News & World Report's® "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals." The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Clarium