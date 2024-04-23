Community Health Network Selects Biofourmis to Help Drive Care-at-Home Outcomes Across the Continuum

Engagement with six-hospital integrated health system includes tech-enabled care support for enhanced remote patient management

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofourmis, a leading global technology-enabled care delivery company, announced today it was selected by Community Health Network (Community), a six-hospital integrated health system serving central Indiana, to help enhance and scale its care-at-home services for patients across the care continuum.

Community is replacing existing care-at-home technology with Biofourmis' technology-enabled care-at-home solution that delivers and enables care both virtually and in person. With the Biofourmis solution, Community patients will be closely monitored and cared for remotely by Community clinicians based on their conditions and clinical protocols, with a focus on early interventions to reduce hospital readmissions and emergency department visits.

Community aims to expand its services using Biofourmis' care-at-home solution to support seamless transitions for eligible patients from the hospital to the home. This approach minimizes time spent in a medical facility and offers a comparable level of care through telehealth, continuous remote patient monitoring, and AI-enabled data analytics. With the help of patient-reported outcomes through the patient app, clinician app, and bi-directional messaging, Community intends to efficiently scale its care-at-home services with Biofourmis' industry-leading solutions across a variety of diagnoses and spanning various levels of clinical acuity.

"Our broad range of Home Based Care services have been successful for Community Health Network and our patients are receiving exceptional care and management in the comfort of their homes," said Kim Jule, Vice President, Population Health Transformation at Community. "To reach more patients across our region, we knew we needed an experienced, flexible and digital health leader that could help us scale our services with solutions that are easy to use for our clinicians and patients. Throughout our rigorous evaluation process, Biofourmis clearly demonstrated itself as one of the most robust and comprehensive platforms for care at home that will help streamline growth across multiple use cases and strongly position Community as the leader for facility- and home-based care across our market and state."

Biofourmis uses its licensed clinicians, clinical-grade wearable devices, FDA-cleared AI-guided algorithms, and dynamic care pathways to provide enhanced clinical context for care teams. Community will rely on Biofourmis' implementation team to integrate the Biofourmis solution with the Epic EMR, as well as its logistics services to ensure patients are supported through every step in their care journey.

"It is rewarding to work with an innovative, patient-focused health system like Community that understands the future of care is highly personalized to the unique goals and needs of each patient," said Ross Armstrong, General Manager of Biofourmis Care. "Biofourmis is designed for this type of proactive, individualized care for appropriate patients regardless of their location. We look forward to supporting Community in improving and expanding home-based care and management services that are becoming ever more essential in this new era of care delivery."

About Biofourmis

Biofourmis delivers technology-enabled solutions that bring the right care to any person anywhere. Biofourmis' innovative solutions provide people everywhere with connected access to hospital-level services, virtual provider networks for remote care, in-home services, and life-changing clinical trials—all without leaving their homes. The company's FDA-cleared AI-enabled analytics collect and analyze patient data and identify shifts that can assist in supporting proactive interventions. Trusted by leading health systems, payers, biopharma companies and patients alike, Biofourmis' connected platform can improve patient outcomes, prevent hospital readmissions, and close critical gaps in care while also aiming to accelerate drug development—ultimately making science smarter, healthcare simpler, and patients healthier. Biofourmis is a global technology company enabling care delivery, with headquarters in Boston and offices in Singapore and India. For more information, visit biofourmis.com and follow Biofourmis on LinkedIn.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com .

Media Contact:

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications for Biofourmis

440.225.9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Biofourmis