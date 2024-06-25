Community Health Network to Transform Care Delivery, Patient Experiences and Outcomes With Comprehensive Deployment of Microsoft Azure and Dragon Medical Platform

Indianapolis-based health system invests in the Dragon Medical Platform, including Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot, and Azure-based EHR, data and cybersecurity services as part of multiyear strategic transformation

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc., a Microsoft Company, today announced that Community Health Network, a 200-site health system serving central Indiana, has invested in the Nuance Dragon Medical platform and a comprehensive deployment of Microsoft Azure cloud services as part of a multiyear digital strategy to transform healthcare delivery, experiences, costs and outcomes.

"Our strategic commitment to transform care delivery for the communities we serve demands the secure state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, deep healthcare experience and proven innovation capabilities that Microsoft uniquely provides," said Dr. Patrick McGill, EVP, chief transformation officer, Community Health Network. "Microsoft Azure is a reliable and scalable platform for improving efficiency and accelerating clinical research and AI innovation. The trusted Dragon Medical One and DAX Copilot solutions also reduce administrative workloads associated with clinician burnout while improving access to clinical data and supporting the physician-patient relationship at the center of high-quality personalized care."

Ranked among the nation's most integrated healthcare systems, Indianapolis-based Community is migrating its IT infrastructure to Azure to maximize operational efficiency and data security, expand clinical information-sharing, and drive healthcare innovation and research. It is implementing the Epic electronic health system (EHR) on Azure, expanding the use of Azure Virtual Desktop, and increasing data security with Azure-based Microsoft Defender services. Community also gains access to the trusted community of developers, consultants and partners on the Azure Marketplace, through which it can discover and deploy a wide range of vetted healthcare solutions and services and accelerate innovation.

"Community's comprehensive deployment of Microsoft Azure and the Dragon Medical platform illustrates the health system's commitment to technology and IT vendor resources that can help deliver immediate and long-term improvements in healthcare experiences, costs and outcomes," said Peter Durlach, corporate vice president, chief strategy officer, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences. "Community's investment in state-of-the-art AI tools can help unlock the immense value of healthcare data for improving efficiency and accelerating AI innovation to bolster its healthcare services for patients."

Community is increasing its use of DAX Copilot and Dragon Medical One to improve clinical efficiency and documentation workflows. The health system recently expanded its use of DAX Copilot embedded in Epic to 400 clinicians to automatically draft clinical notes during patient in-person and telehealth visits to reduce clinician burnout and enhance patient experiences. Part of the larger family of Dragon-based solutions, DAX Copilot gives healthcare organizations the ability to adopt a new generation of AI-powered clinical documentation applications at scale while leveraging existing investments in the trusted Nuance Dragon Medical platform. Dragon Medical One is a Best in KLAS four years running cloud-based speech recognition solution that acts as a workflow assistant and documentation companion to document clinical visits in the EHR. Used by more than 600,000 users worldwide, Dragon Medical enables clinicians to use their voices to capture the patient story efficiently and securely, interact with key clinical systems, and access information to facilitate patient care. It is known for its accuracy, reliability and tight integration with the EHR.

