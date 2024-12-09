Community Health Plan of Washington Welcomes Betsy Jones as New Chief Strategy Officer

Jones brings more than 25 years of healthcare and human services experience including deep expertise in public health and health delivery systems

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit Washington-based health insurance carrier welcomes its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Betsy Jones, to the organization.

As a member of the Executive Leadership Team for CHPW and its parent company, Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW), Jones leads strategic initiatives and collaborations with key local, state, and national partners to advance equitable whole-person health care for communities in Washington state. In her role, Jones oversees product and business growth and maximizing opportunities for innovation for the community-based health plan that offers Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare Advantage, and Individual & Family Plans on the health exchange.

Jones previously worked for CHPW/CHNW over a decade ago, integrating behavioral and primary care services, and in strategic planning and performance improvement.

"We are very pleased Betsy is returning to CHPW/CHNW in this executive position, bringing together her extensive experience in national strategic healthcare leadership with her deep understanding of who we are and the needs of the communities we serve," said Leanne Berge, CEO of CHPW and CHNW. "Her expertise working collaboratively with partners to transform publicly funded systems of care is invaluable as we continue to remove barriers and ensure access to affordable, high-quality care for underserved populations across Washington."

Most recently, Jones served as a Managing Principal at Health Management Associates for their Seattle-based consultants where she was responsible for supporting clients on large-scale projects that required diverse stakeholder engagement and cross-sector collaboration. Prior to that, she served as the Health and Human Policy Advisor in the King County Executive's Office and for the county government. She also has worked at Sea Mar Community Health Center in Washington and in other nonprofit organizations.

"Leveraging my background and experiences on behalf of an organization I know is making a difference to the people they serve is incredibly rewarding, and I couldn't be more excited to be at CHPW at this time," Jones said. "I am humbled by our mission as a trusted and successful partner in delivering accessible health care, and look forward to building on those relationships."

Jones holds a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the University of Washington, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the American Graduate School of International Management.

About CHPW

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) was founded more than 30 years ago by community health centers (CHCs) on the frontlines of serving low-income and underserved populations, and people from minoritized communities. Today, the 21 CHCs operating approximately 200 clinics across Washington, are the governing body for CHPW and serve as the foundation for the plan's primary care network. Together, we advance whole-person care and health equity for the communities we serve. CHPW has more than 300,000 members in Medicaid (Apple Health), Medicare Advantage, and Individual & Family Plans, and more than 700 employees. It is the only Washington Medicaid health plan headquartered in Washington State, and our local staff provide care and resources grounded in the communities we serve.

Media Contact:

Fearey Group – [email protected] | (206) 343-1543

To learn more about CHPW, visit chpw.org.

SOURCE Community Health Plan of Washington