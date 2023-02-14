Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 of approximately $5.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share. Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended December 31, 2022 totaled $0.56 and $0.63, respectively, per diluted common share.

Highlights include:

During the three months ended December 31, 2022 , the Company acquired 13 real estate properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $50.2 million . Upon acquisition, the properties totaling approximately 241,000 square feet, were 97.8% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations through 2034.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had investments of approximately $946.2 million in 174 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a financing lease). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 3.8 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will," "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company"). Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, changes in governmental regulations, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change, the occurrence of cyber incidents, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from increased inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, labor conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic and/or the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Company's Chief Executive Officer's health prognosis, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this press release and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







ASSETS





Real estate properties:





Land and land improvements $ 117,657

$ 97,397 Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles 825,257

736,465 Personal property 253

223 Total real estate properties 943,167

834,085 Less accumulated depreciation (165,341)

(133,056) Total real estate properties, net 777,826

701,029 Cash and cash equivalents 11,233

2,351 Restricted cash 835

516 Other assets, net 86,531

50,337 Total assets $ 876,425

$ 754,233







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Debt, net $ 352,997

$ 265,625 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,377

7,845 Other liabilities, net 15,237

18,651 Total liabilities 379,611

292,121







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000 shares authorized; 25,897 and 24,983 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 259

250 Additional paid-in capital 625,136

595,624 Cumulative net income 81,142

59,123 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 22,667

(4,980) Cumulative dividends (232,390)

(187,905) Total stockholders' equity 496,814

462,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 876,425

$ 754,233

The Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)







REVENUES













Rental income $ 24,383

$ 22,428

$ 94,103

$ 87,661 Other operating interest 959

814

3,576

2,918

25,342

23,242

97,679

90,579















EXPENSES













Property operating 4,156

3,535

16,636

15,158 General and administrative 4,149

3,155

14,837

12,113 Depreciation and amortization 8,317

7,825

32,339

30,401

16,622

14,515

63,812

57,672















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND OTHER ITEMS 8,720

8,727

33,867

32,907 Gain on sale of real estate —

237

—

237 Interest expense (3,464)

(2,789)

(11,873)

(10,542) Deferred income tax expense (21)

(63)

(41)

(167) Interest and other income 3

1

66

57 NET INCOME $ 5,238

$ 6,113

$ 22,019

$ 22,492















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:













Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.23

$ 0.81

$ 0.87 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.23

$ 0.81

$ 0.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-BASIC 23,787

23,566

23,631

23,263 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 23,787

23,566

23,631

23,263

The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1) (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Net income $ 5,238

$ 6,113 Real estate depreciation and amortization 8,382

7,884 Gain on sale of depreciable real estate —

(237) Total adjustments 8,382

7,647 FFO $ 13,620

$ 13,760 Straight-line rent (854)

(856) Stock-based compensation 2,645

1,997 AFFO $ 15,411

$ 14,901 FFO per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.57 AFFO per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.61 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2) 24,471

24,306

(1) Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO is an operating performance measure adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO. In addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share. The Company defines AFFO as FFO, excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded, excluding straight-line rent and the amortization of stock-based compensation, and including or excluding other non-cash items from time to time. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.



(2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

CONTACT: David H. Dupuy, 615-771-3052

