Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 of approximately $4.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share. Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended December 31, 2023 totaled $0.57 and $0.61, respectively, per diluted common share.

Items Impacting Our Results include:

During the three months ended December 31, 2023 , the Company acquired two real estate properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $7.1 million . Upon acquisition, the properties totaling approximately 48,000 square feet, were 97.5% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations through 2031.



To provide an update on the bankruptcy with one of the Company's tenants, on November 22, 2023, GenesisCare had its disclosure statement and plan of reorganization approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. As part of their plan of reorganization, GenesisCare is expected to assume or assign to buyers all of the Company's remaining leases with no material changes to the lease terms. The effective date of the plan of reorganization is expected to be during the first quarter of 2024; however, GenesisCare already closed on the assignment of two of the Company's leases during January 2024 with two separate buyers. GenesisCare has met substantially all of its lease payment obligations due to the Company through February 2024.

On February 8, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.4575 per share. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2024.



About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







ASSETS





Real estate properties:





Land and land improvements $ 136,532

$ 117,657 Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles 913,416

825,257 Personal property 299

253 Total real estate properties 1,050,247

943,167 Less accumulated depreciation (200,810)

(165,341) Total real estate properties, net 849,437

777,826 Cash and cash equivalents 3,491

11,233 Restricted cash 1,142

835 Real estate properties held for sale 7,466

— Other assets, net 83,876

86,531 Total assets $ 945,412

$ 876,425







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Debt, net $ 403,256

$ 352,997 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,032

11,377 Other liabilities, net 16,868

15,237 Total liabilities 432,156

379,611







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000 shares authorized; 27,613 and 25,897 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 276

259 Additional paid-in capital 688,156

625,136 Cumulative net income 88,856

81,142 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 16,417

22,667 Cumulative dividends (280,449)

(232,390) Total stockholders' equity 513,256

496,814 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 945,412

$ 876,425

The Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in

the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 ( Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)







REVENUES













Rental income $ 28,100

$ 24,383

$ 108,682

$ 94,103 Other operating interest 1,024

959

4,163

3,576

29,124

25,342

112,845

97,679















EXPENSES













Property operating 5,598

4,156

20,713

16,636 General and administrative (1) 3,728

4,149

27,338

14,837 Depreciation and amortization 10,248

8,317

39,693

32,339

19,574

16,622

87,744

63,812















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Impairment of real estate asset —

—

(102)

— Interest expense (5,019)

(3,464)

(17,792)

(11,873) Deferred income tax expense —

(21)

(306)

(41) Interest and other income, net 36

3

813

66

(4,983)

(3,482)

(17,387)

(11,848) NET INCOME $ 4,567

$ 5,238

$ 7,714

$ 22,019















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE (1):













Net Income per common share - Basic $ 0.15

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.81 Net Income per common share - Diluted $ 0.15

$ 0.19

$ 0.20

$ 0.81 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING-BASIC 25,981

23,787

25,202

23,631 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 25,981

23,787

25,202

23,631 ___________











(1) General and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included stock-based compensation expense

totaling approximately $20.0 million, including the accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation totaling approximately $11.8

million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, recognized upon the passing of our former CEO and President. General and administrative

expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included stock-based compensation expense totaling approximately $9.4 million.

The Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1) (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net income $ 4,567

$ 5,238 Real estate depreciation and amortization 10,347

8,382 Total adjustments 10,347

8,382 FFO $ 14,914

$ 13,620 Straight-line rent (872)

(854) Stock-based compensation 2,029

2,645 AFFO $ 16,071

$ 15,411 FFO per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.56 AFFO per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.61

$ 0.63 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2) 26,346

24,471

(1) Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO is an operating performance measure adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO. In addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share. The Company defines AFFO as FFO, excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded, excluding straight-line rent and the amortization of stock-based compensation, and including or excluding other non-cash items from time to time. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.



(2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

CONTACT: Bill Monroe, 615-771-3052

SOURCE Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated