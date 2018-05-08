Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Highlights include:

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company acquired three real estate properties totaling approximately 38,000 square feet for an aggregate purchase price and cash consideration of approximately $12.7 million . Upon acquisition, the properties were 100% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations ranging from 2018 through 2033.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017







ASSETS





Real estate properties:





Land and land improvements $ 46,066



$ 44,419

Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles 356,530



343,955

Personal property 116



112

Total real estate properties 402,712



388,486

Less accumulated depreciation (41,052)



(36,136)

Total real estate properties, net 361,660



352,350

Cash and cash equivalents 2,285



2,130

Mortgage note receivable, net 10,633



10,633

Other assets, net 25,210



20,653

Total assets $ 399,788



$ 385,766









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Debt, net $ 111,385



$ 93,353

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,806



4,056

Other liabilities 4,987



4,983

Total liabilities 120,178



102,392









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 18,179,799 and

18,085,798 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,

respectively 182



181

Additional paid-in capital 324,918



324,303

Cumulative net income 6,647



4,775

Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,232



258

Cumulative dividends (53,369)



(46,143)

Total stockholders' equity 279,610



283,374

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 399,788



$ 385,766





The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017 (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017

REVENUES







Rental income $ 9,635



$ 6,618



Tenant reimbursements 1,440



1,128



Mortgage interest —



261



Other operating 354



—





11,429



8,007













EXPENSES







Property operating 2,364



1,738



General and administrative 1,193



770



Depreciation and amortization 4,916



3,924



Bad debts —



67





8,473



6,499



OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)







Interest expense (1,268)



(597)



Interest and other income, net 184



2





(1,084)



(595)



NET INCOME $ 1,872



$ 913













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:







Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.09



$ 0.07



Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.09



$ 0.07



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-BASIC 17,574



12,686



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 17,574



12,819







The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF FFO, NORMALIZED FFO, and AFFO (1) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 1,872



$ 913

Real estate depreciation and amortization 4,911



3,921

Total adjustments 4,911



3,921

Funds From Operations / Normalized Funds From Operations $ 6,783



$ 4,834

Straight line rent (415)



(265)

Deferred compensation 614



318

AFFO $ 6,982



$ 4,887

Funds from Operations / Normalized Funds from Operations per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.38



$ 0.38

AFFO Per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.39



$ 0.38

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2) 17,791



12,819



(1)

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO"), normalized FFO and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that normalized FFO and AFFO are useful because they allow investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to "net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures." The Company has included normalized FFO which it has defined as FFO excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded and has included AFFO which it has defined as normalized FFO excluding straight-line rent and deferred compensation and may include other non-cash items from time to time. Normalized FFO and AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. FFO, normalized FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO, normalized FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.





(2)

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

