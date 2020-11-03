Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income for the third quarter of approximately $5.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share. Funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $0.52 and $0.53, respectively, per diluted common share.

Highlights include:

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company issued, through its at-the-market offering program ("ATM Program"), 536,839 shares of common stock at an average gross sales price of $47.40 per share and received net proceeds of approximately $24.9 million at an approximate 3.64% current equity yield.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company acquired a land parcel adjacent to one of our existing properties for a purchase price and cash consideration of approximately $1.1 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, through November 3, 2020, the Company acquired 10 properties for an aggregate purchase price and cash consideration of approximately $67.9 million. The facilities were 100% leased in the aggregate with lease expirations through 2035.

The Company has three properties under definitive purchase agreements for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $12.8 million and expected aggregate returns ranging from approximately 9.2% to 10.8%. The Company expects to close on these properties through the first quarter of 2021; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.

The Company has two properties under definitive purchase agreements, to be acquired after completion and occupancy, for an aggregate expected purchase price of approximately $38.0 million. The Company's expected aggregate returns on these investments of approximately 11.0%. The Company expects to close on these properties during the first half of 2021; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close.

On November 2, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.425 per share. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020.

Highland Update:

On July 1, 2020 , the bankruptcy sale of Highland Hospital was completed and the operator who had been managing the facility acquired its operations and entered into a lease with the Company.

On July 1, 2020, the bankruptcy sale of Highland Hospital was completed and the operator who had been managing the facility acquired its operations and entered into a lease with the Company. The Company provided debtor in possession financing (the "DIP") to facilitate the sale and held a note receivable with a net investment of $0.6 million (the "Note"), secured by all assets of Highland Hospital. The DIP and the Note were subsequently combined into a single net receivable with a net balance of approximately $0.2 million as of September 30, 2020. This amount was subsequently collected in October 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Many healthcare providers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them were unable to see patients for a period of time; others have seen a reduced number of elective procedures and/or patient visits; while others have experienced limited impact, or have even seen improved cash flows from either increases in census or from government funding.

As of October 31, 2020 , the Company has entered into deferral agreements with 18 tenants and anticipates entering into an additional agreement with a tenant, in the aggregate representing less than one percent of our annualized rent. Pursuant to these agreements, the tenants are generally required to repay the deferred amounts in equal monthly installments during the third and fourth quarters of 2020. The Company received substantially all of the installments that were due during the third quarter of 2020.

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019







ASSETS





Real estate properties:





Land and land improvements $ 80,123



$ 68,129

Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles 586,978



534,503

Personal property 241



220

Total real estate properties 667,342



602,852

Less accumulated depreciation (95,993)



(77,523)

Total real estate properties, net 571,349



525,329

Cash and cash equivalents 12,158



1,730

Restricted cash 340



293

Other assets, net 31,825



35,179

Total assets $ 615,672



$ 562,531









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Debt, net $ 179,342



$ 194,243

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,800



3,606

Other liabilities 20,909



11,271

Total liabilities 206,051



209,120









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 23,407,498 and 21,410,578 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 234



214

Additional paid-in capital 526,636



447,916

Cumulative net income 31,391



17,554

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (13,135)



(4,808)

Cumulative dividends (135,505)



(107,465)

Total stockholders' equity 409,621



353,411

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 615,672



$ 562,531



The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 REVENUES













Rental income $ 18,939



$ 15,718



$ 54,197



$ 41,977

Other operating interest 405



541



1,363



2,039



19,344



16,259



55,560



44,016

















EXPENSES













Property operating 3,563



3,327



10,129



9,395

General and administrative 2,211



2,041



6,322



5,602

Depreciation and amortization 6,295



5,774



18,473



16,319



12,069



11,142



34,924



31,316

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)













Loss on sale of real estate —



—



(313)



—

Interest expense (2,064)



(2,483)



(6,496)



(6,788)

Interest and other income, net —



13



10



251



(2,064)



(2,470)



(6,799)



(6,537)

NET INCOME $ 5,211



$ 2,647



$ 13,837



$ 6,163

















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:













Net income per common share – Basic $ 0.22



$ 0.12



$ 0.59



$ 0.28

Net income per common share – Diluted $ 0.22



$ 0.12



$ 0.59



$ 0.28

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-BASIC 21,866



18,833



21,290



18,348

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 21,866



18,833



21,290



18,348



The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1) (Unaudited; Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019 Net income $ 5,211



$ 2,647

Real estate depreciation and amortization 6,387



5,812

Total adjustments 6,387



5,812

Funds From Operations $ 11,598



$ 8,459

Straight-line rent (914)



(603)

Stock-based compensation 1,284



1,007

AFFO $ 11,968



$ 8,863

Funds from Operations per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.52



$ 0.44

AFFO Per Common Share-Diluted $ 0.53



$ 0.46

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2) 22,468



19,315







(1) Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events.





The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets and gains or losses from change in control, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate, plus impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, as well as other items discussed in NAREIT's Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition





FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein.



(2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

CONTACT: David H. Dupuy, 615-771-3052

