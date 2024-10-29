Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of approximately $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share. Funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") for the three months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $0.48 and $0.55, respectively, per diluted common share.

Items Impacting Our Results include:

During the three months ended September 30, 2024 , the Company acquired one physician clinic for a purchase price of approximately $6.2 million . Upon acquisition, the 20,400 square foot property was 100.0% leased to a tenant with a lease expiration in 2027. This acquisition was funded with proceeds from the Company's Revolving Credit Facility.





. The Company's expected returns on these investments are approximately 9.1% to 9.75%. The Company anticipates closing on these properties throughout 2025, 2026 and 2027; however, the Company cannot provide assurance as to the timing of when, or whether, these transactions will actually close. On October 16, 2024 , the Company entered into a second Amendment to the third amended and restated credit agreement (the "Amended Credit Facility") with a syndicate of lenders, under which Truist Bank serves as administrative agent. The Amended Credit Facility, among other things, (i) increased the Company's Revolving Credit Facility from $150.0 million to $400.0 million , (ii) extended the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility from March 19, 2026 to October 16, 2029 , and (iii) lowered pricing on the Revolving Credit Facility by 10 to 30 basis points, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. Proceeds from the increased Revolving Credit Facility were used to repay the existing A-3 Term Loan which was scheduled to mature on March 29, 2026 . In addition, amounts outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility prior to the second Amendment will remain outstanding. Interest rate swaps previously entered into to fix the interest rates on the A-3 Term Loan will remain in place on the Revolving Credit Facility through their maturity on March 29, 2026 .





On October 24, 2024 , the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.465 per share. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2024 .

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 198 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 35 states, totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet in the aggregate.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.chct.reit . Please contact the Company at 615-771-3052 to request a printed copy of this information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







ASSETS





Real estate properties:





Land and land improvements $ 146,118

$ 136,532 Buildings, improvements, and lease intangibles 989,019

913,416 Personal property 326

299 Total real estate properties 1,135,463

1,050,247 Less accumulated depreciation (232,747)

(200,810) Total real estate properties, net 902,716

849,437 Cash and cash equivalents 2,836

3,491 Restricted cash —

1,142 Real estate properties held for sale 6,351

7,466 Other assets, net 69,876

83,876 Total assets $ 981,779

$ 945,412







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Debt, net $ 473,716

$ 403,256 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,422

12,032 Other liabilities, net 16,489

16,868 Total liabilities 504,627

432,156







Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000 shares authorized; 28,242 and 27,613 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 282

276 Additional paid-in capital 702,014

688,156 Cumulative net income 83,843

88,856 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 10,016

16,417 Cumulative dividends (319,003)

(280,449) Total stockholders' equity 477,152

513,256 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 981,779

$ 945,412



The Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023











REVENUES













Rental income $ 29,335

$ 27,690

$ 85,582

$ 80,582 Other operating interest, net 304

1,045

906

3,139

29,639

28,735

86,488

83,721















EXPENSES













Property operating 5,986

5,456

17,349

15,115 General and administrative (1) 4,935

3,618

14,249

23,610 Depreciation and amortization 10,927

11,208

31,981

29,445

21,848

20,282

63,579

68,170















OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME













Gain on sale (impairment) of depreciable real estate asset 5

(102)

(135)

(102) Interest expense (6,253)

(4,641)

(17,301)

(12,773) Credit loss reserve —

—

(11,000)

— Deferred income tax expense —

(221)

—

(306) Interest and other income, net 206

3

514

777

(6,042)

(4,961)

(27,922)

(12,404) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,749

$ 3,492

$ (5,013)

$ 3,147















NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE (1)













Net income (loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.04

$ 0.11

$ (0.27)

$ 0.05 Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.11

$ (0.27)

$ 0.05 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING-BASIC 26,660

25,514

26,479

24,940 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING-DILUTED 26,660

25,514

26,479

24,940 ___________











(1) General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included stock-based compensation expense totaling approximately $7.4 million. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included stock-based compensation expense totaling approximately $17.9 million, including the accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation totaling approximately $11.8 million, recognized upon the passing of our former CEO and President in the first quarter of 2023.



The Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED RECONCILIATION OF FFO and AFFO (1) (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023 Net income $ 1,749

$ 3,492 Real estate depreciation and amortization 11,077

11,375 (Gain on sale) impairment of depreciable real estate asset (5)

102 Total adjustments 11,072

11,477 FFO (1) $ 12,821

$ 14,969 Straight-line rent (679)

(444) Stock-based compensation 2,497

1,898 AFFO (1) $ 14,639

$ 16,423 FFO per Common Share-Diluted (1) $ 0.48

$ 0.58 AFFO per Common Share-Diluted (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.63 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding-Diluted (2) 26,853

26,025





(1) Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") to be appropriate measures of operating performance of an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"). In particular, the Company believes that AFFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company's operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items and other events. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") definition of FFO. FFO is an operating performance measure adopted by NAREIT. NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT's operating performance equal to net income (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. NAREIT also provides REITs with an option to exclude gains, losses and impairments of assets that are incidental to the main business of the REIT from the calculation of FFO. In addition to FFO, the Company presents AFFO and AFFO per share. The Company defines AFFO as FFO, excluding certain expenses related to closing costs of properties acquired accounted for as business combinations and mortgages funded, excluding straight-line rent and the amortization of stock-based compensation, and including or excluding other non-cash items from time to time. AFFO presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company's financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO and AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income as presented elsewhere herein. (2) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for FFO and AFFO are calculated based on the treasury method, rather than the 2-class method used to calculate earnings per share.

