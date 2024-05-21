Community Healthcare Trust Releases Inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE: CHCT) (the "Company") today announced the release of its inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report for the year 2023. This comprehensive report highlights the Company's commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and good governance practices (ESG). The report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and can be found on the Corporate Responsibility page of the Company's Investor Relations section of its website at www.chct.reit .

"Our dedication to sustainability is deeply embedded in our corporate culture, guiding our decision-making processes and driving us to continuously improve and innovate," said David H. Dupuy, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we are building a future where responsible and sustainable business practices lead the way to a better world."

Key Highlights of the Report:

While this inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report showcases our ESG progress to date, it is also a blueprint for future sustainability endeavors, outlining our newly created goals, strategies, and targets for the years ahead.

Short and long-term Environmental, Social, and Governance goals

Environmental performance for our corporate office and real estate portfolio

Sustainability initiatives implemented in our corporate office and real estate portfolio

Strategies and policies implemented to guide us in our sustainability journey

Employee engagement and diversity, equity, and inclusion metrics

Tenant and community engagement programs

Governance practices to ensure and improve transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct

About Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will," "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or other similar words or expressions, including the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the control of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the "Company"). Thus, the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock, changes in the Company's business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital, the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all, changes in the real estate industry in general, interest rates or the general economy, adverse developments related to the healthcare industry, changes in governmental regulations, the degree and nature of the Company's competition, the ability to consummate acquisitions under contract, catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change, the occurrence of cyber incidents, effects on global and national markets as well as businesses resulting from increased inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, labor conditions, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and/or new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this press release and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: Bill Monroe, 615-771-3052

SOURCE Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated