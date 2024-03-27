COMMUNITY HEART & SOUL® AND INNOVIA FOUNDATION PARTNER TO STRENGTHEN RESIDENT ENGAGEMENT IN WASHINGTON AND IDAHO

SHELBURNE, Vt., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint effort to bolster small cities and towns in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, Community Heart & Soul and Innovia Foundation are expanding access to a proven model for resident-driven engagement.

Community Heart & Soul engages the entire population of a town in identifying what they love most about their community, what future they want for it, and how to achieve it. Currently, over 120 small cities and towns across the country practice the Community Heart & Soul process.

Innovia Foundation, the Inland Northwest's community foundation, identified Community Heart & Soul as a process that could leave a lasting impact on communities while capitalizing on the region's greatest opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O'Quinn said, "Rural communities across our region are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities. We are proud to join with our generous partners at Community Heart & Soul to bring their award-winning program to our region, offering rural communities the support and tools needed to shape their shared future."

The partnership with Innovia Foundation will bring support to up to 10 rural communities over the next year to expand the program's reach. Approximately 10 community development professionals will be trained as Community Heart & Soul Coaches to provide training and support to local communities.

The partnership was launched on March 18 at Innovia's Community Leadership Summit, an annual gathering of local volunteers, community leaders and philanthropists in Spokane, Washington. Community Heart & Soul staff presented about the program and provided information on how to become a Heart & Soul community.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Innovia Foundation to bring much-needed support for resident engagement to communities in their region. Innovia brings a strong network of philanthropic partners and experience building community leadership that will ensure success," said Mark Sherman, President of Community Heart & Soul.

About Community Heart & Soul

Community Heart & Soul, a nonprofit organization, builds stronger, healthier, and more economically vibrant small cities and towns across the United States. In addition to promoting the Community Heart & Soul model, the organization trains and supports a nationwide network of Certified Community Heart & Soul Coaches who provide training and guidance to over 120 local communities. The organization is currently offering $10,000 Seed Grants to qualifying small cities and towns to start the Community Heart & Soul process.

www.communityheartandsoul.org

About Innovia Foundation

As the community foundation for Eastern Washington and North Idaho, Innovia partners with people who want to improve their communities and make the world better. They work together to identify and respond to the region's greatest opportunities, help those in need, and leave a lasting impact. Their mission is to ignite generosity that transforms lives and communities.

www.innovia.org

SOURCE Community Heart & Soul