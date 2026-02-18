Community Heart & Soul Welcomes New Board Trustee Sterling Speirn

SHELBURNE, Vt., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heart & Soul is pleased to announce the addition of Sterling Speirn to its Board of Trustees. Speirn is a philanthropic and civic leader with more than 40 years of experience advancing community well-being, civic engagement, and democratic participation. His career spans roles as a classroom teacher, legal aid attorney, and community health center manager, followed by leadership positions in corporate, community, and private philanthropy, including Apple Computer, Peninsula Community Foundation (now Silicon Valley Community Foundation), and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. Through his work he has been a champion for early childhood literacy, and civic and public health.

New Community Heart & Soul Board Trustee Sterling Speirn

"I have been a longtime fan of Community Heart & Soul, as a model practice for small cities and towns to bring everyday residents together with local officials to reinvigorate civic participation and shape their common future," said Speirn. "I think Community Heart & Soul is playing a key role in growing momentum for public participation to inspire collaborative action at the local level."

Lyman Orton, founder of Community Heart & Soul, applauded Speirn's appointment. "We are pleased to welcome Sterling to the Board of Trustees. His background and commitment to community engagement will help expand Community Heart & Soul's reach and strengthen the impact residents have in shaping the future of small cities and towns across the country," said Orton.

In addition, Community Heart & Soul is proud to announce new partnerships with the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound (WA), Greater Worcester Community Foundation (MA), Chautauqua Region Community Foundation (NY), and the Community Foundation of Monroe County (MI). These collaborations will support resident-driven community engagement in numerous communities throughout the United States.

Through these new partnerships, Community Heart & Soul will bring its proven model to more small cities and towns, equipping communities with the tools and resources to engage residents, identify shared priorities, and develop long-term action plans that reflect the unique character and goals of each place.

About Community Heart & Soul

Community Heart & Soul, a nonprofit organization, builds stronger, healthier, and more economically vibrant small cities and towns across the United States. In addition to promoting the Community Heart & Soul model, the organization trains and supports a nationwide network of certified coaches who provide training and guidance to over 120 communities. The organization is currently offering $10,000 Seed Grants to qualifying small cities and towns that participate in the Community Heart & Soul process.

SOURCE Community Heart & Soul